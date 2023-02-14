Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 49, Tea Area 46
Bridgewater-Emery 57, Irene-Wakonda 32
Canistota 61, Howard 56
Chamberlain 67, Hanson 62
Chester 59, Arlington 40
Colome 48, Burke 40
Dakota Valley 79, Sioux City, West, Iowa 69
Ethan 69, Freeman 51
Faith 77, Lemmon 38
Flandreau 55, Baltic 44
Freeman Academy/Marion 64, Alcester-Hudson 52
Groton Area 45, Aberdeen Roncalli 22
People are also reading…
Hitchcock-Tulare 43, Ipswich 36
James Valley Christian 61, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45
Lennox 71, Beresford 52
Milbank 56, Waverly-South Shore 47
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Stanley County 52
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 78, Bon Homme 39
Northwestern 73, Redfield 56
Parker 62, Garretson 34
Pierre 73, Brookings 43
Rapid City Christian 63, Spearfish 40
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 70, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56
Sioux Falls Washington 47, Mitchell 42
Sioux Valley 73, Castlewood 48
St. Thomas More 55, Hot Springs 41
Standing Rock, N.D. 70, McLaughlin 48
Sully Buttes 68, Sunshine Bible Academy 43
Tri-Valley 52, McCook Central/Montrose 41
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46, Corsica/Stickney 45
Vermillion 64, Wagner 42
Viborg-Hurley 61, Menno 28
Wall 70, Lyman 57
Warner 59, Wolsey-Wessington 51
Wessington Springs 54, Kimball/White Lake 51
West Central 46, Canton 35
Winner 62, Platte-Geddes 59
Yankton 65, Sioux Falls Christian 48
Centerville vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary, ppd.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. St. Francis Indian, ppd.
Gregory vs. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, ppd.
Leola/Frederick vs. Waubay/Summit, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Little Wound vs. Bennett County, ppd.
McIntosh vs. Dupree, ppd.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland vs. Great Plains Lutheran, ppd.
Sisseton vs. Deuel, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 26
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55, Gregory 52
Arlington 57, Chester 52
Belle Fourche 45, Newcastle, Wyo. 42
Colman-Egan 66, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 30
Corsica/Stickney 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 31
Estelline/Hendricks 52, Flandreau Indian 30
Ethan 63, Freeman 55
Faith 55, Philip 50
Flandreau 46, Baltic 15
Garretson 68, Parker 43
Herreid/Selby Area 86, Potter County 39
Highmore-Harrold 44, Ipswich 33
Hill City 43, Custer 33, OT
Hot Springs 48, Edgemont 30
Irene-Wakonda 70, Bridgewater-Emery 46
James Valley Christian 42, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 25
Kadoka Area 58, Timber Lake 55
Lakota Tech 83, Crow Creek 35
Lennox 62, Beresford 41
Mobridge-Pollock 71, Stanley County 36
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Bon Homme 46
Pierre 57, Brookings 31
Rapid City Christian 45, Spearfish 37
Redfield 55, Northwestern 49
Sioux Falls Christian 54, Yankton 23
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 45, Harrisburg 43
Sioux Falls Washington 52, Mitchell 39
Sioux Valley 51, Castlewood 49
St. Thomas More 56, Douglas 18
Sully Buttes 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Viborg-Hurley 68, Menno 32
Wall 67, Lyman 48
Wessington Springs 41, Kimball/White Lake 37
West Central 55, Canton 43
Winner 59, Platte-Geddes 35
Canistota vs. Scotland, ppd.
Centerville vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary, ppd.
Florence/Henry vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.
McIntosh vs. Dupree, ppd.
Milbank vs. Madison, ppd.