Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 72, Langford 32
Canistota 52, Irene-Wakonda 39
Crazy Horse 88, Bennett County 25
Dakota Valley 85, Canton 49
Deubrook 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 48
Deuel 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 48
Douglas 75, Spearfish 68
Faulkton 62, Sully Buttes 56, OT
Flandreau Indian 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 58
Florence/Henry 51, Sisseton 38
Freeman Academy/Marion 60, Menno 35
Great Plains Lutheran 67, Waverly-South Shore 47
Hamlin 56, Clark/Willow Lake 42
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 45, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42
Kimball/White Lake 75, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55
Marty Indian 85, Centerville 41
Miller 66, Chamberlain 59
Mitchell 62, Pierre 55
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Parkston 58
Philip 76, Wall 58
Potter County 67, Ipswich 59
Rapid City Christian 77, Hill City 51
Scotland 54, Gayville-Volin 44
Sioux Valley 77, Garretson 18
Viborg-Hurley 59, Howard 39
Wagner 68, Burke 38
Wessington Springs 65, Mitchell Christian 35
Wolsey-Wessington 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 43
Yankton 77, Tea Area 68
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 49, Langford 22
Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Deuel 30
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Kimball/White Lake 48
Belle Fourche 41, New Underwood 24
Brandon Valley 46, Harrisburg 42
Bridgewater-Emery 51, Mitchell Christian 38
Castlewood 51, Estelline/Hendricks 27
Centerville 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 61
Custer 57, Lead-Deadwood 17
Deubrook 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 48
Dupree 57, Newell 38
Freeman Academy/Marion 41, Menno 21
Garretson 45, Sioux Valley 43
Great Plains Lutheran 63, Waverly-South Shore 23
Gregory 61, Burke 42
Hamlin 65, Clark/Willow Lake 30
Hanson 68, Chamberlain 31
Harding County 68, Hulett, Wyo. 34
Herreid/Selby Area 64, Northwestern 47
Irene-Wakonda 62, Canistota 57, OT
Jones County 59, Lyman 40
Kadoka Area 58, Bennett County 28
Lakota Tech 67, White River 52
Lemmon 70, McIntosh 22
Leola/Frederick 60, North Central Co-Op 58
Little Wound 60, St. Francis Indian 49
McCook Central/Montrose 70, Madison 52
Milbank 49, Webster 38
Miller 50, Highmore-Harrold 22
Mobridge-Pollock 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Parkston 36
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 70, Flandreau Indian 29
Potter County 44, Ipswich 34
Rapid City Central 56, Rapid City Stevens 50
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 38
Scotland 48, Gayville-Volin 31
Sioux Falls Lincoln 52, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Jefferson 43
Sisseton 52, Florence/Henry 42
Spearfish 57, Douglas 25
Sully Buttes 39, Faulkton 31
Tea Area 62, Yankton 30
Viborg-Hurley 50, Howard 33
Watertown 56, Huron 48
Wolsey-Wessington 65, Hitchcock-Tulare 44