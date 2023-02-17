Friday's Scores
Boys Scores
Aberdeen Central 59, Brookings 49
Bridgeport, Neb. 54, Lakota Tech 51
Canistota 60, Colman-Egan 54
Castlewood 74, Estelline/Hendricks 33
Crazy Horse 97, Tiospaye Topa 37
Crow Creek 61, St. Francis Indian 58
Dakota Valley 86, Madison 66
DeSmet 86, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Baltic 62
Ethan 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41
Faith 83, Belle Fourche 56
Gregory 67, Bon Homme 26
Groton Area 70, Britton-Hecla 35
Hanson 52, Corsica/Stickney 36
Harding County 80, New England, N.D. 37
Harrisburg 76, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 51
Highmore-Harrold 79, Potter County 43
Howard 62, Arlington 19
Jones County 78, Bennett County 59
Lennox 59, Dell Rapids 40
Leola/Frederick 47, Herreid/Selby Area 46
Little Wound 54, Stanley County 25
Lyman 74, Kadoka Area 55
Marty Indian 84, Flandreau Indian 41
Milbank 52, Webster 31
Platte-Geddes 60, Wagner 54, OT
Rapid City Stevens 56, Rapid City Central 40
Scotland 59, Menno 44
Sioux Falls Christian 71, Sioux Valley 63
Sioux Falls Jefferson 62, Sioux Falls Lincoln 60
Sioux Falls Washington 49, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Sunshine Bible Academy 53, North Central Co-Op 46
Tea Area 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 53
Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Redfield 48
Vermillion 60, Parker 32
Watertown 69, Huron 57
Waubay/Summit 63, Great Plains Lutheran 27
Wessington Springs 62, James Valley Christian 51
West Central 60, Chamberlain 33
White River 79, New Underwood 46
Winner 52, Mobridge-Pollock 29
Yankton 74, Douglas 60
Girls Scores
Aberdeen Central 58, Brookings 47
Belle Fourche 55, Faith 42
Bon Homme 60, Gregory 58
Centerville 59, Beresford 42
Crow Creek 89, St. Francis Indian 34
Dakota Valley 52, Madison 28
Dupree 67, Leola/Frederick 45
Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 21
Ethan 46, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25
Flandreau 77, Chester 41
Florence/Henry 57, Waverly-South Shore 23
Freeman 66, Gayville-Volin 42
Great Plains Lutheran 50, Waubay/Summit 35
Groton Area 53, Britton-Hecla 29
Ipswich 56, Langford 50
Lemmon 53, Bison 46
Little Wound 54, Stanley County 24
Marty Indian 62, Flandreau Indian 24
McLaughlin 33, Pine Ridge 30
Miller 54, Faulkton 27
North Central Co-Op 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Pierre 64, Mitchell 48
Red Cloud 67, Bennett County 21
Redfield 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 34
St. Thomas More 51, Hot Springs 11
Tea Area 71, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Timber Lake 56, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 30
Tiospaye Topa 68, Crazy Horse 54
Vermillion 61, Parker 35
Wagner 81, Platte-Geddes 13
Wakpala 64, Oelrichs 31
Wall 59, Hill City 39
Wessington Springs 54, James Valley Christian 43
West Central 67, Chamberlain 25
White River 57, Philip 37
Winner 66, Mobridge-Pollock 45
Yankton 59, Douglas 36