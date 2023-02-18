Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 57, O Gorman 55
Alcester-Hudson 69, Burke 61
Avon 50, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 19
Brandon Valley 58, Harrisburg 44
Canton 78, Highmore-Harrold 67
Centerville 69, Scotland 33
Corsica/Stickney 65, Gayville-Volin High School 42
Estelline/Hendricks 84, Langford 47
Florence/Henry 60, Groton Area 27
Hamlin 71, Flandreau 42
Herreid 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 45
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 57, Lemmon 41
Hot Springs 51, Custer 47
Ipswich 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 54
Lower Brule 59, Wolsey-Wessington 52
Marty Indian 74, Colome 47
Mitchell 63, Watertown 47
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 67, Great Plains Lutheran 36
Pine Ridge 78, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 37
Sioux Falls Lutheran 58, Wilmot 56
Sioux Falls Washington 39, Sioux Falls Jefferson 38
St. Thomas More 66, Hill City 31
Sturgis Brown 53, Red Cloud 44
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 44
Wall 82, Newell 59
Warner 73, Timber Lake 45
Waverly-South Shore 74, Sully Buttes 68
West Central 66, McCook Central/Montrose 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Sioux Falls Jefferson 51, Sioux Falls Lincoln 31
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 25