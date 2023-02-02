Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 63, Northwestern 49
Alcester-Hudson 52, Freeman 49
Beresford 57, Madison 46
Bon Homme 55, Parker 54
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Menno 42
Chamberlain 63, Stanley County 45
Dakota Valley 80, Elk Point-Jefferson 63
DeSmet 80, Elkton-Lake Benton 62
Dell Rapids 75, Tri-Valley 44
Dell Rapids St. Mary 82, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 58
Deuel 61, Groton Area 52
Estelline/Hendricks 64, Colman-Egan 30
People are also reading…
Faith 56, McIntosh 26
Faulkton 76, Sunshine Bible Academy 33
Hamlin 65, Castlewood 43
Harding County 80, Bison 39
Hill City 64, Newell 33
Ipswich 51, Miller 45
Lakota Tech 77, Todd County 67
Lemmon 57, Timber Lake 52
Lower Brule 68, Wessington Springs 62
Lyman 52, Gregory 37
Marty Indian 78, Burke 59
Mitchell Christian 69, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Belle Fourche 57
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 74, Hanson 61
Philip 84, Lead-Deadwood 49
Platte-Geddes 62, Kimball/White Lake 53
Scotland 39, Corsica/Stickney 37
Sioux Falls Christian 73, Vermillion 47
Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Brookings 44
Sioux Valley 86, Flandreau 31
Tea Area 59, West Central 49
Wagner 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47
Wakpala 62, Tiospaye Topa 50
Warner 51, Leola/Frederick 47, OT
Waubay/Summit 60, Florence/Henry 43
White River 74, Wall 44
Yankton 56, Pierre 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 62, Mobridge-Pollock 34
Bon Homme 41, Parker 32
Centerville 65, Marty Indian 33
Crow Creek 71, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46
Custer 44, Hot Springs 33
Dakota Valley 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 17
Dell Rapids St. Mary 86, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 46
Dupree 42, McLaughlin 38
Faulkton 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 28
Freeman 53, Alcester-Hudson 27
Garretson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 47
Great Plains Lutheran 58, Wilmot 43
Groton Area 49, Deuel 31
Hamlin 57, Castlewood 23
Hanson 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47
Hill City 40, Newell 32
Jones County 42, New Underwood 21
Lennox 54, Baltic 36
Leola/Frederick 43, Warner 39
Lyman 56, Highmore-Harrold 46
Milbank 48, Aberdeen Roncalli 28
Miller 62, Ipswich 21
Northwestern 47, Aberdeen Christian 33
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 54, Mitchell Christian 26
Philip 53, Lead-Deadwood 17
Platte-Geddes 42, Scotland 40
Redfield 49, Webster 31
Sisseton 63, Clark/Willow Lake 38
Timber Lake 60, Harding County 46
Tri-Valley 54, Dell Rapids 44
Vermillion 62, Sioux Falls Christian 55
Viborg 56, Bridgewater-Emery 27
Wagner 67, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49
Wall 59, White River 38
Wessington Springs 50, Lower Brule 21
West Central 65, Tea Area 57
Wolsey-Wessington 59, DeSmet 54