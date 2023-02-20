Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Baltic 63, Tri-Valley 57
Belle Fourche def. Sundance, Wyo., forfeit
Beresford 54, Wagner 49
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Howard 48
Canton 58, Vermillion 54, OT
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Little Wound 63
Colman-Egan 77, Flandreau Indian 60
Dell Rapids 74, Garretson 42
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, West Central 45
Faulkton 56, Miller 51
Flandreau 60, Deubrook 44
Gregory 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49
Harding County 63, Lemmon 42
Hill City 66, Custer 53
Irene-Wakonda 52, Bon Homme 48
Lennox, Calif. 67, Deuel 49
Lyman 63, Stanley County 51
Madison 57, Milbank 45
Mitchell Christian 48, Centerville 47
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 83, McCook Central/Montrose 42
Parkston 56, Corsica/Stickney 39
Platte-Geddes 63, Todd County 59
Rapid City Christian 101, Lead-Deadwood 40
Red Cloud 74, Bennett County 39
Spearfish 53, Rapid City Stevens 44
Timber Lake 52, Mobridge-Pollock 48
Tri-State, N.D. 63, Wilmot 51
Viborg-Hurley 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 60
Waubay/Summit 63, Leola/Frederick 34
Winner 61, Crow Creek Tribal School 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Colman-Egan 54, Canistota 46
Garretson 58, Dell Rapids 53
Lyman 53, Faulkton 47
Potter County 61, Highmore-Harrold 45
Watertown 55, Aberdeen Central 43
West Central 64, Madison 30
Region 2A
Play-in
Estelline/Hendricks 44, Deuel 41
Region 5A
Play-in
Kimball/White Lake 47, Chamberlain 44
Region 2B
Play-in
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 62, Flandreau Indian 30
Region 3B
Play-in
Howard 62, Chester 51
Region 4B
Play-in
Freeman Academy/Marion 31, Gayville-Volin High School 28
Region 5B
Play-in
Burke 52, Colome 19
Region 6B
Play-in
Ipswich 43, Sunshine Bible Academy 29
Region 7B
Play-in
Oelrichs 57, Crazy Horse 54
Region 8B
Play-in
Tiospaye Topa 60, McIntosh 50
Wakpala 69, Takini 36