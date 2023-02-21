Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Centerville 56, Sioux Falls Lutheran 32
Lyman 71, Colome 55
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 87, Huron 71
Sioux Falls Washington 46, Yankton 41
Postponements
Brandon Valley vs. Mitchell, ppd.
Sturgis Brown vs. Douglas, ppd.
Wakpala vs. McLaughlin, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Burke 37
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Huron 50
Sioux Falls Washington 54, Yankton 30
Region 5A
First Round
Wagner 61, Kimball/White Lake 22
Region 2B
First Round
Wolsey-Wessington 61, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 26
Region 4B
First Round
Viborg-Hurley 84, Freeman Academy/Marion 14
Region 3A
First Round
Sioux Falls Christian 62, Baltic 26
Tri-Valley 57, McCook Central/Montrose 40
Region 4A
First Round
Canton 60, Beresford 43
Lennox 62, Dakota Valley 48
Tea Area 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 36
Vermillion 73, Parker 27
Region 5A
First Round
Hanson 62, Platte-Geddes 30
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 17
Parkston 61, Bon Homme 30
Region 7A
First Round
Lakota Tech 89, Pine Ridge 30
Red Cloud 80, Bennett County 23
Todd County 59, Little Wound 44
Winner 73, St. Francis Indian 34
Region 2B
First Round
Arlington 83, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Castlewood 64, DeSmet 39
James Valley Christian 45, Deubrook 42
Region 3B
First Round
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Bridgewater-Emery 44
Ethan 66, Mitchell Christian 12
Region 4B
First Round
Centerville 66, Menno 32
Freeman 62, Alcester-Hudson 36
Scotland 47, Irene-Wakonda 43
Region 5B
First Round
Corsica/Stickney 42, Avon 30
Gregory 68, Marty Indian 33
Wessington Springs 49, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25
Postponements
Aberdeen Central vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, ppd.
Brandon Valley vs. Mitchell, ppd.
Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Sioux Valley, ppd.
Faith vs. Bison, ppd.
Harding County vs. Wakpala, ppd.
Sturgis Brown vs. Douglas, ppd.
Sully Buttes vs. Ipswich, ppd.