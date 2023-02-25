Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 49, Watertown 44
Brookings 73, Spearfish 67
Mitchell 57, Brandon Valley 49
Sioux Falls Lincoln 75, Rapid City Stevens 41
Sioux Falls Washington 75, Rapid City Central 49
Yankton 60, Sturgis Brown 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 55, Mitchell 33
Rapid City Stevens 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 43
Sioux Falls Washington 51, Rapid City Central 38
Spearfish 39, Brookings 33
Sturgis Brown 44, Yankton 42
Region 1A Tournament
First Round
Aberdeen Roncalli 45, Redfield 32
Groton Area 55, Waubay/Summit 27
Milbank 57, Webster 39
Sisseton 83, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46
Region 2A Tournament
First Round
Flandreau 51, Great Plains Lutheran 17
Florence/Henry 54, Clark/Willow Lake 23
Hamlin 74, Estelline/Hendricks 26
Sioux Valley 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 44
Region 3A Tournament
Final Round
Garretson 44, West Central 43
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Tri-Valley 29
Region 4A Tournament
Final Round
Lennox 53, Canton 22
Region 5A Tournament
Final Round
Parkston 62, Hanson 56
Wagner 73, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36
Region 6A Tournament
Final Round
Dupree 68, Mobridge-Pollock 62
Miller 64, Crow Creek Tribal School 35
Region 7A Tournament
Final Round
Lakota Tech 61, Winner 50
Red Cloud 75, Todd County 42
Region 8A Tournament
Final Round
Rapid City Christian 66, Belle Fourche 49
St. Thomas More 42, Hill City 26
Region 1B Tournament
First Round
Hitchcock-Tulare 41, Britton-Hecla 40
Leola/Frederick 50, Aberdeen Christian 13
Northwestern 67, Wilmot 47
Warner 58, Langford 26
Region 2B Tournament
Final Round
Castlewood 52, Arlington 48
Wolsey-Wessington 60, James Valley Christian 35
Region 3B Tournament
Final Round
Ethan 50, Colman-Egan 21
Howard 57, Dell Rapids St. Mary 31
Region 4B Tournament
Final Round
Centerville 77, Freeman 62
Viborg-Hurley 60, Scotland 22
Region 5B Tournament
Final Round
Corsica/Stickney 45, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38
Wessington Springs 66, Gregory 50
Region 6B Tournament
Final Round
Sully Buttes 49, Herreid/Selby Area 31
Region 7B Tournament
Final Round
Jones County 46, Kadoka Area 29
Wall 62, White River 55
Region 8B Tournament
Final Round
Harding County 58, Faith 46
Timber Lake 66, Lemmon 53