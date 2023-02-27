Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Regular season games
Pierre 84, Sioux Falls Jefferson 73
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61, Aberdeen Central 57
Sturgis Brown 61, Douglas 35
Region 2A Tournament
Play-in Round
Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Flandreau 54
Region 5A Tournament
Play-in Round
Bon Homme 71, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59
Region 1B Tournament
Play-in Round
Britton-Hecla 44, Wilmot 32
Region 2B Tournament
Play-in Round
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 54, Arlington 33
Region 3B Tournament
Play-in Round
Mitchell Christian 79, Sioux Falls Lutheran 51
Region 4B Tournament
Play-in Round
Gayville-Volin High School 56, Menno 53
Region 5B Tournament
Play-in Round
Avon 54, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48, OT
Region 6B Tournament
Play-in Round
Potter County 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
Region 7B Tournament
Play-in Round
Oelrichs 48, Edgemont 45
Region 8B Tournament
Play-in Round
Bison 74, McIntosh 38
Newell 56, Takini 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Regular season games
Pierre 65, Sioux Falls Jefferson 58
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Aberdeen Central 46
Sturgis Brown 55, Douglas 44
Region 1A Tournament
Final Round
Milbank 40, Groton Area 37
Sisseton 67, Aberdeen Roncalli 56
Region 2A Tournament
Final Round
Flandreau 36, Florence 25
Hamlin 58, Sioux Valley 32
Region 1B Tournament
Final Round
Leola/Frederick 46, Northwestern 33
Warner 76, Hitchcock-Tulare 44