Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Baltic 65, Parker 36
Bon Homme 53, Avon 44
Brandon Valley 78, Rapid City Central 58
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 27
Clark/Willow Lake 73, Sisseton 33
Colome 66, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 33
Corsica/Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39
Deubrook 79, Arlington 42
Ethan 50, Kimball/White Lake 38
Great Plains Lutheran 63, Wilmot 56
Harrisburg 66, Aberdeen Central 33
Huron 65, Spearfish 58
Ipswich 64, North Central Co-Op 47
Irene-Wakonda 56, Menno 26
James Valley Christian 63, Faulkton 38
McCook Central/Montrose 51, Garretson 46
Milbank 42, Aberdeen Roncalli 34
Mitchell 57, Sturgis Brown 31
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Chamberlain 50
Newell 40, Edgemont 34
Parkston 56, Gregory 43
Pine Ridge 55, Red Cloud 47
Rapid City Christian 73, Chadron, Neb. 61
Redfield 65, Webster 43
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 57, Rapid City Stevens 44
St. Thomas More 48, Winner 26
Sully Buttes 81, Potter County 71
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Marty Indian 51
Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 42
Wall 53, Kadoka Area 42
Watertown 57, Sioux Falls Washington 54
Waubay/Summit 78, Northwestern 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 64, Colome 19
Arlington 58, Deubrook 35
Brandon Valley 45, Rapid City Central 38
Colman-Egan 59, Estelline/Hendricks 36
Elkton-Lake Benton 52, DeSmet 49
Ethan 61, Kimball/White Lake 28
Flandreau 49, Sioux Valley 47
Gayville-Volin 47, Bridgewater-Emery 35
Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen Central 38
Huron 58, Spearfish 54
Irene-Wakonda 45, Menno 25
James Valley Christian 41, Faulkton 33
Mitchell 55, Sturgis Brown 30
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Chamberlain 17
Newell 50, Edgemont 45
North Central Co-Op 51, Ipswich 44
Northwestern 44, Waubay/Summit 34
Parkston 56, Gregory 43
Pierre 59, Yankton 18
Rapid City Christian 62, Chadron, Neb. 36
Red Cloud 53, Pine Ridge 29
Sioux Falls Lincoln 51, Brookings 48
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 68, Rapid City Stevens 42
Sioux Falls Washington 49, Watertown 36
St. Thomas More 48, Winner 26
Sully Buttes 63, Potter County 52
Tiospa Zina Tribal 52, Flandreau Indian 24
Todd County 69, Bennett County 25
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Marty Indian 42
Wall 65, Kadoka Area 43
West Central 64, Madison 31