Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beresford 63, Alcester-Hudson 46
Brandon Valley 51, Rapid City Stevens 43
Brookings 59, Douglas 27
Burke 62, North Central Co-Op 58
Custer 73, Belle Fourche 67
Dell Rapids 59, Aberdeen Christian 51
Dell Rapids St. Mary 81, Mitchell Christian 56
Elk Point-Jefferson 60, Groton Area 56
Faith 75, Harding County 71
Flandreau 51, Elkton-Lake Benton 48
Freeman Academy/Marion 62, Tri-Valley 56
Great Plains Lutheran 65, Arlington 34
Herreid/Selby Area 54, Lyman 48, OT
Hitchcock-Tulare 53, Deubrook 50
Hot Springs 66, Hill City 42
Huron 67, Sturgis Brown 54
James Valley Christian 88, Estelline/Hendricks 85, 3OT
Jones County 53, Leola/Frederick 48
Madison 52, Deuel 40
Mitchell 56, Spearfish 39
Mobridge-Pollock 59, Todd County 49
Moorhead, Minn. 83, Lennox 74
Philip 61, Highmore-Harrold 53
Platte-Geddes 55, Miller 54
Scotland 40, Freeman 39
Sioux Falls Christian 66, White River 55
Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Minneapolis North, Minn. 59
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 76, Rapid City Central 60
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Marshall, Minn. 53
Sioux Valley 51, St. Thomas More 44
Tea Area 67, DeSmet 60
Vermillion 51, Redfield 33
Viborg-Hurley 61, McLaughlin 41
Warner 50, Waverly-South Shore 39
Wessington Springs 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 53
Winner 52, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 34
Wolsey-Wessington 47, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30
Worthington, Minn. 75, Canistota 46
Lead-Deadwood vs. Newell, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 47, Great Plains Lutheran 35
Belle Fourche 59, Custer 53
Beresford 58, Alcester-Hudson 53
Brandon Valley 45, Rapid City Stevens 32
Brookings 59, Douglas 27
Canton 70, Groton Area 63
Dakota Valley 76, Tiospa Zina Tribal 41
Dell Rapids 53, Webster 29
Dell Rapids St. Mary 82, Mitchell Christian 12
Deubrook 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 26
Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 35
Elkton-Lake Benton 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 54
Freeman Academy/Marion 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22
Hamlin 51, Vermillion 34
Hay Springs, Neb. 74, Bennett County 48
Hill City 31, Hot Springs 13
Huron 58, Sturgis Brown 38
James Valley Christian 46, Estelline/Hendricks 21
Jones County 49, Leola/Frederick 28
Kimball/White Lake 63, Colome 29
Lower Brule 66, North Central Co-Op 43
Lyman 71, Herreid/Selby Area 54
Marshall, Minn. 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51
Miller 36, Platte-Geddes 29
Mitchell 56, Spearfish 52
Mobridge-Pollock 61, Todd County 45
New Underwood 47, White River 39
Newell 49, Lead-Deadwood 22
Parkston 32, Lennox 28
Philip 67, Highmore-Harrold 64
Sioux Falls Christian 63, Sisseton 54
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 49, Rapid City Central 31
St. Francis Indian 47, Flandreau Indian 37
Tea Area 48, Milbank 40
Tri-Valley 63, Redfield 53
Wagner 63, Viborg-Hurley 41
Warner 68, Waverly-South Shore 29
Wessington Springs 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 37
Wilmot 45, Langford 27
Winner 44, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 23
Wolsey-Wessington 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36