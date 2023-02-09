Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 40
Bridgewater-Emery 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49
Burke 50, Kimball/White Lake 38
Canistota 64, Gayville-Volin 47
Chester 58, Flandreau 45
Clark/Willow Lake 65, Britton-Hecla 36
Corsica/Stickney 54, Freeman 42
DeSmet 52, Wolsey-Wessington 49
Deubrook 68, Castlewood 51
Estelline/Hendricks 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 55
Faulkton 63, Potter County 41
Groton Area 57, Redfield 48
Hamlin 64, Deuel 50
Hankinson, N.D. 72, Waverly-South Shore 64
Howard 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 57
Hulett, Wyo. 61, Edgemont 35
James Valley Christian 72, Arlington 26
Milbank 97, Ortonville, Minn. 43
Mobridge-Pollock 50, Sully Buttes 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Ethan 62
Oelrichs 62, Takini 55
Parkston 66, Chamberlain 35
Scotland 60, Bon Homme 53
Sioux Valley 68, West Central 30
Tea Area 59, Dell Rapids 58
Timber Lake 80, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 78
Tri-Valley 62, Garretson 39
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Avon 30
Western Christian, Iowa 68, Sioux Falls Christian 43
White River 75, Stanley County 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 53, Huron 28
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Aberdeen Christian 19
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 43
Arlington 44, James Valley Christian 38
Avon 51, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49
Baltic 54, Alcester-Hudson 48
Canistota 44, Gayville-Volin 33
Centerville 45, Menno 19
Clark/Willow Lake 33, Britton-Hecla 25
Edgemont 55, Hulett, Wyo. 24
Hamlin 60, Deuel 24
Harding County 62, Tiospaye Topa 19
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Leola/Frederick 45
Ipswich 43, Wilmot 37
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 54
Kadoka Area 52, Todd County 43
Lakota Tech 58, Pine Ridge 24
Lower Brule 72, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 36
Lyman 50, Philip 42
Milbank 53, Ortonville, Minn. 23
Northwestern 44, Great Plains Lutheran 40
Rapid City Christian 69, Lead-Deadwood 8
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Bridgewater-Emery 25
Sisseton 67, Tiospa Zina Tribal 31
Spearfish 46, Custer 29
Sully Buttes 48, Mobridge-Pollock 44
Tea Area 70, Dell Rapids 45
Tri-Valley 55, Lennox 51
Walthill, Neb. 63, Flandreau Indian 36
Watertown 48, Mitchell 44
Wessington Springs 56, Warner 43
West Central 58, Sioux Valley 49
Winner 66, Burke 44