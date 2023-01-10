SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 10

Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 83, Lead-Deadwood 58
Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42
Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20
Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38
Britton-Hecla 62, Wilmot 55
Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51
Centerville 65, Scotland 44
Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51
Crow Creek 83, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 64
Dakota Valley 55, West Central 50
DeSmet 67, Howard 23
Deuel 67, Arlington 30
Elk Point-Jefferson 74, Canistota 55
Estelline/Hendricks 62, Great Plains Lutheran 56
Freeman Academy/Marion 69, Avon 65
Gregory 58, Wagner 48
Hanson 46, Parkston 44
Harding County 75, Dupree 40
Highmore-Harrold 66, Faulkton 57
Ipswich 63, Sully Buttes 48
James Valley Christian 84, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39
Kimball/White Lake 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59, 2OT
Leola/Frederick 47, North Central Co-Op 42
Madison 52, Vermillion 44
McLaughlin 52, Mobridge-Pollock 37
Miller 51, Redfield 46
Mitchell 71, Huron 66
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 84, Wessington Springs 68
Northwestern 65, Florence/Henry 49
Parker 68, Freeman 64, 2OT
Pierre 66, Winner 32
Pine Ridge 63, St. Francis Indian 55
Rapid City Christian 74, Sturgis Brown 60
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dell Rapids 63
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Brookings 39
Sioux Valley 69, Hamlin 65
Todd County 56, Little Wound 55
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 66, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31
Viborg-Hurley 51, Alcester-Hudson 43
Warner 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 47
Watertown 48, Aberdeen Central 30
Waubay/Summit 57, Sisseton 26
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 71, Faulkton 43
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32
Arlington 60, Deuel 42
Avon 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 39
Belle Fourche 77, Lead-Deadwood 10
Bowman County, N.D. 57, Harding County 50
Canistota 39, Menno 38
Castlewood 44, Clark/Willow Lake 37
Centerville 45, Scotland 28
Colman-Egan 45, Chester 37
Corsica/Stickney 54, Mitchell Christian 23
DeSmet 59, Howard 48
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 53
Ethan 60, Bridgewater-Emery 24
Flandreau 44, Garretson 29
Freeman 61, Parker 34
Great Plains Lutheran 41, Estelline/Hendricks 39
Groton Area 53, Aberdeen Christian 26
Hamlin 63, Sioux Valley 46
Hanson 75, McCook Central/Montrose 38
Hill City 51, Philip 18
Hot Springs 51, Moorcroft, Wyo. 38
Huron 49, Mitchell 45
James Valley Christian 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 19
Kadoka Area 48, Lyman 41
Leola/Frederick 51, North Central Co-Op 39
Lower Brule 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 29
Marty Indian 67, Crazy Horse 21
Milbank 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
Miller 42, Redfield 27
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Herreid/Selby Area 45
Newell 43, Upton, Wyo. 37
Parkston 50, Chamberlain 31
Potter County 64, Stanley County 42
Rapid City Christian 63, Sturgis Brown 33
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 60, Kimball/White Lake 33
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Dell Rapids 21
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 63, Brookings 30
St. Thomas More 51, Custer 26
Tea Area 63, Tri-Valley 54
Vermillion 54, Madison 26
Viborg-Hurley 45, Alcester-Hudson 20
Wagner 75, Gregory 29
Warner 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 20
Watertown 50, Aberdeen Central 36
West Central 57, Dakota Valley 44
Wilmot 53, Britton-Hecla 48
Winner 45, North Central, Neb. 31