SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 10

prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Belle Fourche 83, Lead-Deadwood 58

Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20

Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38

Britton-Hecla 62, Wilmot 55

Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51

Centerville 65, Scotland 44

Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51

Crow Creek 83, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 64

Dakota Valley 55, West Central 50

DeSmet 67, Howard 23

Deuel 67, Arlington 30

Elk Point-Jefferson 74, Canistota 55

Estelline/Hendricks 62, Great Plains Lutheran 56

Freeman Academy/Marion 69, Avon 65

Gregory 58, Wagner 48

Hanson 46, Parkston 44

Harding County 75, Dupree 40

Highmore-Harrold 66, Faulkton 57

Ipswich 63, Sully Buttes 48

James Valley Christian 84, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39

Kimball/White Lake 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59, 2OT

Leola/Frederick 47, North Central Co-Op 42

Madison 52, Vermillion 44

McLaughlin 52, Mobridge-Pollock 37

Miller 51, Redfield 46

Mitchell 71, Huron 66

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 84, Wessington Springs 68

Northwestern 65, Florence/Henry 49

Parker 68, Freeman 64, 2OT

Pierre 66, Winner 32

Pine Ridge 63, St. Francis Indian 55

Rapid City Christian 74, Sturgis Brown 60

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dell Rapids 63

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Brookings 39

Sioux Valley 69, Hamlin 65

Todd County 56, Little Wound 55

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 66, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31

Viborg-Hurley 51, Alcester-Hudson 43

Warner 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 47

Watertown 48, Aberdeen Central 30

Waubay/Summit 57, Sisseton 26

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 71, Faulkton 43

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32

Arlington 60, Deuel 42

Avon 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 39

Belle Fourche 77, Lead-Deadwood 10

Bowman County, N.D. 57, Harding County 50

Canistota 39, Menno 38

Castlewood 44, Clark/Willow Lake 37

Centerville 45, Scotland 28

Colman-Egan 45, Chester 37

Corsica/Stickney 54, Mitchell Christian 23

DeSmet 59, Howard 48

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 53

Ethan 60, Bridgewater-Emery 24

Flandreau 44, Garretson 29

Freeman 61, Parker 34

Great Plains Lutheran 41, Estelline/Hendricks 39

Groton Area 53, Aberdeen Christian 26

Hamlin 63, Sioux Valley 46

Hanson 75, McCook Central/Montrose 38

Hill City 51, Philip 18

Hot Springs 51, Moorcroft, Wyo. 38

Huron 49, Mitchell 45

James Valley Christian 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 19

Kadoka Area 48, Lyman 41

Leola/Frederick 51, North Central Co-Op 39

Lower Brule 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 29

Marty Indian 67, Crazy Horse 21

Milbank 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38

Miller 42, Redfield 27

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Herreid/Selby Area 45

Newell 43, Upton, Wyo. 37

Parkston 50, Chamberlain 31

Potter County 64, Stanley County 42

Rapid City Christian 63, Sturgis Brown 33

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 60, Kimball/White Lake 33

Sioux Falls Christian 56, Dell Rapids 21

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 63, Brookings 30

St. Thomas More 51, Custer 26

Tea Area 63, Tri-Valley 54

Vermillion 54, Madison 26

Viborg-Hurley 45, Alcester-Hudson 20

Wagner 75, Gregory 29

Warner 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 20

Watertown 50, Aberdeen Central 36

West Central 57, Dakota Valley 44

Wilmot 53, Britton-Hecla 48

Winner 45, North Central, Neb. 31

