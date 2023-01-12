SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 12

Thursday's Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS SCORES
Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 64, Alcester-Hudson 32
Baltic 50, Chester 46
Beresford 69, Tri-Valley 40
Bison 56, McIntosh 25
Canton 77, Garretson 38
Castlewood 62, Great Plains Lutheran 21
Crazy Horse 66, St. Francis Indian 42
Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64
DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23
Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42
People are also reading…
Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 26
Faith 57, Newell 31
Florence/Henry 71, Britton-Hecla 43
Freeman 44, Bon Homme 30
Groton Area 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39
Hanson 47, Parker 32
Harding County 78, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 55
Highmore-Harrold 66, Herreid/Selby Area 59
Hill City 74, Lead-Deadwood 37
Hot Springs 81, Edgemont 15
Irene-Wakonda 69, Centerville 41
Lemmon 66, Dupree 45
Lennox 71, Vermillion 52
Milbank 62, Redfield 32
Miller 76, Sully Buttes 59
Mitchell Christian 71, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43
Moorcroft, Wyo. 48, Oelrichs 28
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 72, Platte-Geddes 59
Rapid City Christian 76, Alliance, Neb. 56
Scotland 47, Avon 27
St. Thomas More 70, Custer 42
Tiospaye Topa 81, Timber Lake 57
Upton, Wyo. 41, New Underwood 38
Viborg-Hurley 59, Gayville-Volin 32
Wagner 59, Parkston 35
Warner 57, Langford 28
Jones County Invitational
Colome 42, Lyman 41
Philip 53, Kadoka Area 37
Stanley County 51, Jones County 43
White River 81, Bennett County 24
GIRLS SCORES
Alcester-Hudson 44, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 40
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Mitchell Christian 23
Baltic 62, Chester 60
Bison 55, McIntosh 24
Burke 74, Colome 33
Canton 60, Dakota Valley 57
Castlewood 59, Great Plains Lutheran 24
Centerville 55, Irene-Wakonda 28
Corsica/Stickney 36, Winner 27
Crofton, Neb. 43, West Central 32
DeSmet 68, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 51
Deubrook 39, Estelline/Hendricks 28
Flandreau 57, Madison 36
Freeman 44, Bon Homme 40
Groton Area 45, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30
Hanson 75, Parker 25
Harding County 44, Sundance, Wyo. 36
Hill City 65, Lead-Deadwood 10
Howard 34, Canistota 21
Kimball/White Lake 40, Gregory 38
Leola/Frederick 43, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 19
Little Wound 62, Pine Ridge 52
Lyman 57, Stanley County 41
McCook Central/Montrose 45, Sioux Valley 42
Menno 47, Bridgewater-Emery 31
Milbank 37, Redfield 25
Miller 56, Sully Buttes 29
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Platte-Geddes 46
Northwestern 58, Ipswich 38
Pierre 60, Lakota Tech 41
Potter County 67, Highmore-Harrold 50
Rapid City Christian 71, Alliance, Neb. 57
Scotland 53, Avon 49
Sioux Falls Christian 60, Tea Area 37
Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33
Sioux Falls Washington 46, Sioux Falls Jefferson 42
Tri-Valley 52, Beresford 40
Vermillion 45, Lennox 35
Viborg-Hurley 68, Gayville-Volin 21
Wagner 59, Parkston 35
Wall 61, Chamberlain 45
Watertown 57, Yankton 37
White River 63, St. Francis Indian 19
Wilmot 53, Waverly-South Shore 37