 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 12

  • Updated
  • 0
prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS SCORES

Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 64, Alcester-Hudson 32

Baltic 50, Chester 46

Beresford 69, Tri-Valley 40

Bison 56, McIntosh 25

Canton 77, Garretson 38

Castlewood 62, Great Plains Lutheran 21

Crazy Horse 66, St. Francis Indian 42

Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64

DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23

Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42

People are also reading…

Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 26

Faith 57, Newell 31

Florence/Henry 71, Britton-Hecla 43

Freeman 44, Bon Homme 30

Groton Area 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39

Hanson 47, Parker 32

Harding County 78, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 55

Highmore-Harrold 66, Herreid/Selby Area 59

Hill City 74, Lead-Deadwood 37

Hot Springs 81, Edgemont 15

Irene-Wakonda 69, Centerville 41

Lemmon 66, Dupree 45

Lennox 71, Vermillion 52

Milbank 62, Redfield 32

Miller 76, Sully Buttes 59

Mitchell Christian 71, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43

Moorcroft, Wyo. 48, Oelrichs 28

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 72, Platte-Geddes 59

Rapid City Christian 76, Alliance, Neb. 56

Scotland 47, Avon 27

St. Thomas More 70, Custer 42

Tiospaye Topa 81, Timber Lake 57

Upton, Wyo. 41, New Underwood 38

Viborg-Hurley 59, Gayville-Volin 32

Wagner 59, Parkston 35

Warner 57, Langford 28

Jones County Invitational

Colome 42, Lyman 41

Philip 53, Kadoka Area 37

Stanley County 51, Jones County 43

White River 81, Bennett County 24

GIRLS SCORES

Alcester-Hudson 44, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 40

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Mitchell Christian 23

Baltic 62, Chester 60

Bison 55, McIntosh 24

Burke 74, Colome 33

Canton 60, Dakota Valley 57

Castlewood 59, Great Plains Lutheran 24

Centerville 55, Irene-Wakonda 28

Corsica/Stickney 36, Winner 27

Crofton, Neb. 43, West Central 32

DeSmet 68, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 51

Deubrook 39, Estelline/Hendricks 28

Flandreau 57, Madison 36

Freeman 44, Bon Homme 40

Groton Area 45, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30

Hanson 75, Parker 25

Harding County 44, Sundance, Wyo. 36

Hill City 65, Lead-Deadwood 10

Howard 34, Canistota 21

Kimball/White Lake 40, Gregory 38

Leola/Frederick 43, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 19

Little Wound 62, Pine Ridge 52

Lyman 57, Stanley County 41

McCook Central/Montrose 45, Sioux Valley 42

Menno 47, Bridgewater-Emery 31

Milbank 37, Redfield 25

Miller 56, Sully Buttes 29

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Platte-Geddes 46

Northwestern 58, Ipswich 38

Pierre 60, Lakota Tech 41

Potter County 67, Highmore-Harrold 50

Rapid City Christian 71, Alliance, Neb. 57

Scotland 53, Avon 49

Sioux Falls Christian 60, Tea Area 37

Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33

Sioux Falls Washington 46, Sioux Falls Jefferson 42

Tri-Valley 52, Beresford 40

Vermillion 45, Lennox 35

Viborg-Hurley 68, Gayville-Volin 21

Wagner 59, Parkston 35

Wall 61, Chamberlain 45

Watertown 57, Yankton 37

White River 63, St. Francis Indian 19

Wilmot 53, Waverly-South Shore 37

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News