SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 13

Friday's Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 81, Potter County 36
Belle Fourche 57, Redfield 54
Brandon Valley 57, Spearfish 33
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Chamberlain 44
Campbell County, Wyo. 58, Rapid City Stevens 52
Clark/Willow Lake 60, Deuel 40
Colman-Egan 66, Garretson 58
Dell Rapids 77, Baltic 40
Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Ponca, Neb. 46
Estelline/Hendricks 58, Deubrook 54
Ethan 45, Canistota 43
Faith 65, Upton, Wyo. 44
Freeman Academy/Marion 66, Flandreau Indian 43
Gregory 58, Burke 40
Hamlin 70, Webster 31
Harrisburg 57, Douglas 40
Herreid/Selby Area 63, Faulkton 55
Hot Springs 57, Moorcroft, Wyo. 21
Ipswich 56, Wilmot 33
Kimball/White Lake 57, Corsica/Stickney 38
Lakota Tech 71, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 32
Leola/Frederick 56, Oakes, N.D. 45
Madison 64, Flandreau 34
Mitchell 69, Brookings 31
New Underwood 69, Newell 28
Oelrichs 46, Edgemont 32
Rapid City Central 60, Sturgis Brown 55
Red Cloud 70, Custer 57
Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Sioux Falls Washington 56
Sioux Falls Lincoln 83, Huron 48
Sioux Valley 74, McCook Central/Montrose 37
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Platte-Geddes 48
Waubay/Summit 79, Tri-State, N.D. 35
Yankton 59, Watertown 43
Jones County Tournament=
Kadoka Area 35, Stanley County 26
Lyman 73, Bennett County 43
Philip 57, Jones County 48
White River 59, Colome 40
GIRLS
Brandon Valley 58, Spearfish 49
Clark/Willow Lake 47, Deuel 33
Dell Rapids St. Mary 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52
Elkton-Lake Benton 51, Arlington 42
Faith 48, Newell 33
Florence/Henry 61, Warner 36
Freeman 44, McCook Central/Montrose 41
Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Flandreau Indian 21
Garretson 55, Colman-Egan 43
Hamlin 71, Webster 20
Harrisburg 46, Douglas 24
Hot Springs 47, Edgemont 37
Huron 48, Sioux Falls Lincoln 36
James Valley Christian 57, Highmore-Harrold 32
Linton/HMB, N.D. 51, Herreid/Selby Area 49
Mitchell 52, Brookings 50
Moorcroft, Wyo. 58, Oelrichs 19
Platte-Geddes 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32
Ponca, Neb. 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 38
Potter County 67, Aberdeen Christian 35
Rapid City Central 52, Sturgis Brown 34
Rapid City Stevens 67, Campbell County, Wyo. 48
Red Cloud 59, Custer 44
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 32
Sioux Falls Washington 52, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 27
Sisseton 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 49
St. Thomas More 47, West Central 35
Timber Lake 52, Sully Buttes 37
Upton, Wyo. 37, New Underwood 26
Waubay/Summit 55, Tri-State, N.D. 48
Wessington Springs 75, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 56
Wolsey-Wessington 67, Sunshine Bible Academy 20