SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 14

Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 65, Leola/Frederick 44
Aberdeen Roncalli 67, Warner 61
Arlington 53, Sioux Falls Lutheran 28
Belle Fourche 71, Langford 44
Brandon Valley 55, Douglas 38
Canby, Minn. 69, Colman-Egan 63
Canistota 48, Canton 46
Chamberlain 58, Bon Homme 42
Chester 47, Freeman 38
Crazy Horse 93, Wakpala 67
Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 72, Deubrook 44
DeSmet 52, Pipestone, Minn. 40
People are also reading…
Dell Rapids 76, Milbank 41
Flandreau Indian 77, Takini 53
Florence/Henry 67, Timber Lake 51
Freeman Academy/Marion 52, Scotland 44
Gayville-Volin 37, Burke 34
Harrisburg 45, Spearfish 44
Herreid/Selby Area 63, Faulkton 55
Highmore 43, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 40
Hill City 66, Sundance, Wyo. 24
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 33
Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Wessington Springs 53
Ipswich 59, Webster 50
James Valley Christian 67, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40
Kimball/White Lake 43, Avon 35
Lower Brule 64, Castlewood 61
Luverne, Minn. 60, Estelline/Hendricks 50
Madison 70, Dell Rapids St. Mary 63
Menno 50, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 39
Minneota, Minn. 47, Elkton-Lake Benton 39
New Underwood 82, Oelrichs 27
Newell 51, Edgemont 39
Northwestern 64, Little Wound 43
Pine Ridge 70, Harding County 55
Rapid City Central 65, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61
Rapid City Christian 78, Newcastle, Wyo. 21
Redfield 73, Sully Buttes 57
Sioux Falls Christian 75, Watertown 47
Sioux Falls Lincoln 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 59
Stanley County 48, Bennett County 20
Tea Area 68, Aberdeen Central 48
Wall 91, Lead-Deadwood 53
Wolsey-Wessington 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 18
Yankton 55, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 52, OT
Jones County 63, Colome 54
Lyman 76, Kadoka Area 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 50, Tea Area 46
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 61, Menno 39
Arlington 59, Centerville 55
Britton-Hecla 45, Langford 29
Burke 75, Gayville-Volin 35
Canton 62, Canistota 49
Chamberlain 51, Bon Homme 48
Colman-Egan 48, Corsica/Stickney 37
Crofton, Neb. 58, Lakota Tech 48
Deubrook 58, Sioux Valley 57
Dupree 61, Lemmon 40
Elk Point-Jefferson 54, McLaughlin 19
Florence/Henry 63, Parkston 42
Great Plains Lutheran 55, North Central Co-Op 29
Hamlin 62, West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 36
Hanson 49, Castlewood 42
Harrisburg 57, Spearfish 52
Hot Springs 31, Faith 15
Howard 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47
Kadoka Area 69, Mitchell Christian 25
Lennox 46, Hill City 35
Leola/Frederick 31, Aberdeen Christian 17
Lyman 64, Bennett County 34
Madison 66, Chester 55
Milbank 65, Dell Rapids 44
Newcastle, Wyo. 57, Harding County 35
Oelrichs 48, New Underwood 40
Rapid City Christian 68, Campbell County, Wyo. 56
Scotland 34, Freeman Academy/Marion 20
Sioux Falls Christian 59, Watertown 34
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Yankton 29
St. Thomas More 54, Flandreau 34
Takini 47, Flandreau Indian 46
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Rapid City Central 38
Todd County 64, St. Francis Indian 44
Vermillion 53, Wagner 52
Viborg-Hurley 72, Wolsey-Wessington 52
Wall 63, Lead-Deadwood 15
Webster 46, Ipswich 28
White River 62, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 55
Brandon Valley 50, Douglas 34