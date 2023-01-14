 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 14

  • Updated
  • 0
prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 65, Leola/Frederick 44

Aberdeen Roncalli 67, Warner 61

Arlington 53, Sioux Falls Lutheran 28

Belle Fourche 71, Langford 44

Brandon Valley 55, Douglas 38

Canby, Minn. 69, Colman-Egan 63

Canistota 48, Canton 46

Chamberlain 58, Bon Homme 42

Chester 47, Freeman 38

Crazy Horse 93, Wakpala 67

Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 72, Deubrook 44

DeSmet 52, Pipestone, Minn. 40

People are also reading…

Dell Rapids 76, Milbank 41

Flandreau Indian 77, Takini 53

Florence/Henry 67, Timber Lake 51

Freeman Academy/Marion 52, Scotland 44

Gayville-Volin 37, Burke 34

Harrisburg 45, Spearfish 44

Herreid/Selby Area 63, Faulkton 55

Highmore 43, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 40

Hill City 66, Sundance, Wyo. 24

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 33

Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Wessington Springs 53

Ipswich 59, Webster 50

James Valley Christian 67, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40

Kimball/White Lake 43, Avon 35

Lower Brule 64, Castlewood 61

Luverne, Minn. 60, Estelline/Hendricks 50

Madison 70, Dell Rapids St. Mary 63

Menno 50, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 39

Minneota, Minn. 47, Elkton-Lake Benton 39

New Underwood 82, Oelrichs 27

Newell 51, Edgemont 39

Northwestern 64, Little Wound 43

Pine Ridge 70, Harding County 55

Rapid City Central 65, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61

Rapid City Christian 78, Newcastle, Wyo. 21

Redfield 73, Sully Buttes 57

Sioux Falls Christian 75, Watertown 47

Sioux Falls Lincoln 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 59

Stanley County 48, Bennett County 20

Tea Area 68, Aberdeen Central 48

Wall 91, Lead-Deadwood 53

Wolsey-Wessington 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 18

Yankton 55, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 52, OT

Jones County 63, Colome 54

Lyman 76, Kadoka Area 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 50, Tea Area 46

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 61, Menno 39

Arlington 59, Centerville 55

Britton-Hecla 45, Langford 29

Burke 75, Gayville-Volin 35

Canton 62, Canistota 49

Chamberlain 51, Bon Homme 48

Colman-Egan 48, Corsica/Stickney 37

Crofton, Neb. 58, Lakota Tech 48

Deubrook 58, Sioux Valley 57

Dupree 61, Lemmon 40

Elk Point-Jefferson 54, McLaughlin 19

Florence/Henry 63, Parkston 42

Great Plains Lutheran 55, North Central Co-Op 29

Hamlin 62, West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 36

Hanson 49, Castlewood 42

Harrisburg 57, Spearfish 52

Hot Springs 31, Faith 15

Howard 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47

Kadoka Area 69, Mitchell Christian 25

Lennox 46, Hill City 35

Leola/Frederick 31, Aberdeen Christian 17

Lyman 64, Bennett County 34

Madison 66, Chester 55

Milbank 65, Dell Rapids 44

Newcastle, Wyo. 57, Harding County 35

Oelrichs 48, New Underwood 40

Rapid City Christian 68, Campbell County, Wyo. 56

Scotland 34, Freeman Academy/Marion 20

Sioux Falls Christian 59, Watertown 34

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Yankton 29

St. Thomas More 54, Flandreau 34

Takini 47, Flandreau Indian 46

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Rapid City Central 38

Todd County 64, St. Francis Indian 44

Vermillion 53, Wagner 52

Viborg-Hurley 72, Wolsey-Wessington 52

Wall 63, Lead-Deadwood 15

Webster 46, Ipswich 28

White River 62, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 55

Brandon Valley 50, Douglas 34

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News