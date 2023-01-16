 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 16

  • 0
prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bridgewater-Emery 60, Viborg-Hurley 57

Colome 64, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 48

Dell Rapids 90, Parker 34

Ethan 66, Wagner 53

Glen Ullin-Hebron, N.D. 66, Lemmon 40

Gregory 55, Platte-Geddes 52

Hot Springs 55, Belle Fourche 51

Leola/Frederick 73, Wilmot 34

Mitchell Christian 44, Menno 29

Parkston 54, Winner 44

Red Cloud 61, Little Wound 60

Timber Lake 63, Bison 35

People are also reading…

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Kimball/White Lake 43

Waubay/Summit 61, Britton-Hecla 24

West Central 64, Baltic 45

Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Belle Fourche 58, Hot Springs 28

Beresford 59, Madison 52

Bon Homme 42, Bridgewater-Emery 31

Estelline/Hendricks 35, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31

Great Plains Lutheran 44, Clark/Willow Lake 37

Gregory 47, Platte-Geddes 43

Groton Area 45, Langford 16

Kimball/White Lake 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 37

Leola/Frederick 34, Wilmot 23

McCook Central/Montrose 50, Dell Rapids 46

Parkston 54, Winner 44

Red Cloud 74, Little Wound 30

South Border, N.D. 77, Herreid/Selby Area 56

Wagner 59, Ethan 36

Waubay/Summit 52, Britton-Hecla 49

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News