SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 16

Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bridgewater-Emery 60, Viborg-Hurley 57
Colome 64, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 48
Dell Rapids 90, Parker 34
Ethan 66, Wagner 53
Glen Ullin-Hebron, N.D. 66, Lemmon 40
Gregory 55, Platte-Geddes 52
Hot Springs 55, Belle Fourche 51
Leola/Frederick 73, Wilmot 34
Mitchell Christian 44, Menno 29
Parkston 54, Winner 44
Red Cloud 61, Little Wound 60
Timber Lake 63, Bison 35
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Kimball/White Lake 43
Waubay/Summit 61, Britton-Hecla 24
West Central 64, Baltic 45
Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 58, Hot Springs 28
Beresford 59, Madison 52
Bon Homme 42, Bridgewater-Emery 31
Estelline/Hendricks 35, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31
Great Plains Lutheran 44, Clark/Willow Lake 37
Gregory 47, Platte-Geddes 43
Groton Area 45, Langford 16
Kimball/White Lake 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 37
Leola/Frederick 34, Wilmot 23
McCook Central/Montrose 50, Dell Rapids 46
Parkston 54, Winner 44
Red Cloud 74, Little Wound 30
South Border, N.D. 77, Herreid/Selby Area 56
Wagner 59, Ethan 36
Waubay/Summit 52, Britton-Hecla 49