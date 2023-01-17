SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 17

Tuesday's Scores
Boys scores
Aberdeen Christian 77, Faulkton 38
Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Tiospa Zina Tribal 36
Bowman County, N.D. 76, Harding County 63
Brandon Valley 65, Marshall, Minn. 36
Canistota 45, Freeman Academy/Marion 32
Centerville 55, Freeman 39
Corsica/Stickney 60, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37
Dell Rapids St. Mary 73, Castlewood 70, 2OT
Deuel 56, Flandreau 43
Elk Point-Jefferson 60, Vermillion 49
Ellendale, N.D. 56, Leola/Frederick 41
Estelline/Hendricks 61, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 27
Ethan 70, Menno 27
Hamlin 57, DeSmet 55
Hemingford, Neb. 70, Edgemont 21
Herreid/Selby Area 61, Potter County 58
Hill City 50, Belle Fourche 44
Howard 58, Hanson 47
Huron 64, Brookings 51
Ipswich 59, North Central Co-Op 21
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 41, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36
James Valley Christian 65, Highmore-Harrold 61
Jones County 44, Colome 41
Lennox 92, Chamberlain 44
Lower Brule 114, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46
Miller 63, Crow Creek 54
Mitchell 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 77, Redfield 58
Northwestern 56, Warner 37
O'Neill, Neb. 84, Wagner 46
Platte-Geddes 74, Burke 45
Rapid City Stevens 50, Sturgis Brown 31
Scotland 57, Irene-Wakonda 55
Sioux Falls Jefferson 60, Yankton 48
Sioux Valley 85, Chester 40
St. Thomas More 72, Lead-Deadwood 33
Sully Buttes 69, Timber Lake 48
Tea Area 45, Watertown 44
Tri-Valley 56, Deubrook 49
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Bon Homme 46
Viborg-Hurley 59, Avon 28
Wakpala 76, McIntosh 18
Waubay/Summit 53, Milbank 46
Waverly-South Shore 43, Great Plains Lutheran 42
Wessington Springs 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 16
Winner 63, Lyman 36
Wolsey-Wessington 55, Hitchcock-Tulare 36
Edgemont 70, Hemingford, Neb. 21
Girls scores
Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Tiospa Zina Tribal 34
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Corsica/Stickney 47
Arlington 56, Colman-Egan 44
Belle Fourche 49, Hill City 26
Burke 49, Platte-Geddes 39
Canistota 35, Freeman Academy/Marion 30
Centerville 56, Freeman 43
Custer 82, Wall 78
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Castlewood 50, OT
Ethan 72, Menno 17
Faulkton 54, Aberdeen Christian 22
Flandreau 61, Deuel 22
Florence/Henry 58, Webster 16
Great Plains Lutheran 49, Waverly-South Shore 12
Hamlin 64, DeSmet 35
Harrisburg 40, Sioux Falls Washington 39
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 20
Howard 58, Hanson 55
Huron 50, Brookings 40
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 51, Highmore-Harrold 46
Jones County 51, Colome 17
Kadoka Area 53, Newell 48
Lennox 59, Parker 27
Leola/Frederick 36, Ellendale, N.D. 30
Mitchell 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37
Mott-Regent, N.D. 54, Bison 20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Redfield 36
Pierre 61, Douglas 19
Rapid City Stevens 69, Sturgis Brown 26
Scotland 43, Irene-Wakonda 27
Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Yankton 45
Sioux Valley 84, Chester 65
Vermillion 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 46
Wagner 75, O'Neill, Neb. 27
Wakpala 51, McIntosh 36
Watertown 55, Tea Area 36
Wessington Springs 47, James Valley Christian 37
Wolsey-Wessington 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43