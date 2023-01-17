 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 17

prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Tuesday's Scores

Boys scores

Aberdeen Christian 77, Faulkton 38

Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Tiospa Zina Tribal 36

Bowman County, N.D. 76, Harding County 63

Brandon Valley 65, Marshall, Minn. 36

Canistota 45, Freeman Academy/Marion 32

Centerville 55, Freeman 39

Corsica/Stickney 60, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37

Dell Rapids St. Mary 73, Castlewood 70, 2OT

Deuel 56, Flandreau 43

Elk Point-Jefferson 60, Vermillion 49

Ellendale, N.D. 56, Leola/Frederick 41

Estelline/Hendricks 61, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 27

Ethan 70, Menno 27

Hamlin 57, DeSmet 55

Hemingford, Neb. 70, Edgemont 21

Herreid/Selby Area 61, Potter County 58

Hill City 50, Belle Fourche 44

Howard 58, Hanson 47

Huron 64, Brookings 51

Ipswich 59, North Central Co-Op 21

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 41, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36

James Valley Christian 65, Highmore-Harrold 61

Jones County 44, Colome 41

Lennox 92, Chamberlain 44

Lower Brule 114, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46

Miller 63, Crow Creek 54

Mitchell 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 77, Redfield 58

Northwestern 56, Warner 37

O'Neill, Neb. 84, Wagner 46

Platte-Geddes 74, Burke 45

Rapid City Stevens 50, Sturgis Brown 31

Scotland 57, Irene-Wakonda 55

Sioux Falls Jefferson 60, Yankton 48

Sioux Valley 85, Chester 40

St. Thomas More 72, Lead-Deadwood 33

Sully Buttes 69, Timber Lake 48

Tea Area 45, Watertown 44

Tri-Valley 56, Deubrook 49

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Bon Homme 46

Viborg-Hurley 59, Avon 28

Wakpala 76, McIntosh 18

Waubay/Summit 53, Milbank 46

Waverly-South Shore 43, Great Plains Lutheran 42

Wessington Springs 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 16

Winner 63, Lyman 36

Wolsey-Wessington 55, Hitchcock-Tulare 36

Edgemont 70, Hemingford, Neb. 21

Girls scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Tiospa Zina Tribal 34

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Corsica/Stickney 47

Arlington 56, Colman-Egan 44

Belle Fourche 49, Hill City 26

Burke 49, Platte-Geddes 39

Canistota 35, Freeman Academy/Marion 30

Centerville 56, Freeman 43

Custer 82, Wall 78

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Castlewood 50, OT

Ethan 72, Menno 17

Faulkton 54, Aberdeen Christian 22

Flandreau 61, Deuel 22

Florence/Henry 58, Webster 16

Great Plains Lutheran 49, Waverly-South Shore 12

Hamlin 64, DeSmet 35

Harrisburg 40, Sioux Falls Washington 39

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Howard 58, Hanson 55

Huron 50, Brookings 40

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 51, Highmore-Harrold 46

Jones County 51, Colome 17

Kadoka Area 53, Newell 48

Lennox 59, Parker 27

Leola/Frederick 36, Ellendale, N.D. 30

Mitchell 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37

Mott-Regent, N.D. 54, Bison 20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Redfield 36

Pierre 61, Douglas 19

Rapid City Stevens 69, Sturgis Brown 26

Scotland 43, Irene-Wakonda 27

Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Yankton 45

Sioux Valley 84, Chester 65

Vermillion 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 46

Wagner 75, O'Neill, Neb. 27

Wakpala 51, McIntosh 36

Watertown 55, Tea Area 36

Wessington Springs 47, James Valley Christian 37

Wolsey-Wessington 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43

