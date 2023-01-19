 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 19

Matt Gade, Journal staff

Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 53, Waubay/Summit 30

Brandon Valley 53, Pierre 52

Clark/Willow Lake 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 33

Dell Rapids St. Mary 62, Chester 53

Douglas 66, St. Thomas More 31

Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Colman-Egan 38

Great Plains Lutheran 51, Tri-State, N.D. 48

Groton Area 64, Milbank 36

Hamlin 59, Redfield 21

Highmore-Harrold 67, Hitchcock-Tulare 57

James Valley Christian 74, Wolsey-Wessington 59

Lyman 78, Bennett County 38

Madison 62, Dell Rapids 61

Northwestern 59, Leola/Frederick 56, OT

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 52, Sunshine Bible Academy 25

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Marshall, Minn. 46

Sioux Valley 100, Deubrook 47

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 70, Mitchell Christian 37

Warner 74, Potter County 44

Wessington Springs 82, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 42

Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd.

Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bison 59, Faith 48

Brandon Valley 75, Pierre 69

Clark/Willow Lake 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 31

Colman-Egan 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 39

Custer 67, Newell 43

Deuel 41, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39

Faulkton 45, Ipswich 31

Hamlin 56, Redfield 14

Harding County 64, Wakpala 15

Highmore-Harrold 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 51

Langford 49, Waverly-South Shore 18

Lemmon 81, Tiospaye Topa 29

Leola/Frederick 46, Northwestern 38

Milbank 40, Groton Area 33

Mobridge-Pollock 80, McLaughlin 45

Rapid City Christian 69, Hill City 45

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, James Valley Christian 37

Sioux Falls Jefferson 36, Harrisburg 34

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Marshall, Minn. 50

Sisseton 59, Webster 25

St. Thomas More 49, Lead-Deadwood 2

Sully Buttes 78, Stanley County 39

Timber Lake 60, McIntosh 14

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Mitchell Christian 30

Wall 68, Philip 30

Warner 53, Potter County 39

Waubay/Summit 46, Aberdeen Christian 17

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Wessington Springs 38

Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd.

Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.

