SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 19

Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 53, Waubay/Summit 30
Brandon Valley 53, Pierre 52
Clark/Willow Lake 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 33
Dell Rapids St. Mary 62, Chester 53
Douglas 66, St. Thomas More 31
Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Colman-Egan 38
Great Plains Lutheran 51, Tri-State, N.D. 48
Groton Area 64, Milbank 36
Hamlin 59, Redfield 21
Highmore-Harrold 67, Hitchcock-Tulare 57
James Valley Christian 74, Wolsey-Wessington 59
Lyman 78, Bennett County 38
Madison 62, Dell Rapids 61
Northwestern 59, Leola/Frederick 56, OT
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 52, Sunshine Bible Academy 25
Sioux Falls Washington 65, Marshall, Minn. 46
Sioux Valley 100, Deubrook 47
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 70, Mitchell Christian 37
Warner 74, Potter County 44
Wessington Springs 82, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 42
Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd.
Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bison 59, Faith 48
Brandon Valley 75, Pierre 69
Clark/Willow Lake 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 31
Colman-Egan 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 39
Custer 67, Newell 43
Deuel 41, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39
Faulkton 45, Ipswich 31
Hamlin 56, Redfield 14
Harding County 64, Wakpala 15
Highmore-Harrold 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 51
Langford 49, Waverly-South Shore 18
Lemmon 81, Tiospaye Topa 29
Leola/Frederick 46, Northwestern 38
Milbank 40, Groton Area 33
Mobridge-Pollock 80, McLaughlin 45
Rapid City Christian 69, Hill City 45
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, James Valley Christian 37
Sioux Falls Jefferson 36, Harrisburg 34
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Marshall, Minn. 50
Sisseton 59, Webster 25
St. Thomas More 49, Lead-Deadwood 2
Sully Buttes 78, Stanley County 39
Timber Lake 60, McIntosh 14
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Mitchell Christian 30
Wall 68, Philip 30
Warner 53, Potter County 39
Waubay/Summit 46, Aberdeen Christian 17
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Wessington Springs 38
Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd.
Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd.