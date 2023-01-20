SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 20

Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Northwestern 45
Avon 60, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48
Beresford 80, Canton 45
Castlewood 77, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25
Colome 68, Gayville-Volin 41
Custer 66, Hill City 65
Dakota Valley 73, Tri-Valley 52
DeSmet 73, Estelline/Hendricks 29
Deuel 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52
Ethan 62, Corsica/Stickney 46
Freeman 60, Menno 34
Great Plains Lutheran 65, Sioux Falls Lutheran 37
Ipswich 54, Faulkton 30
Irene-Wakonda 45, Alcester-Hudson 39
Jones County 58, Kadoka Area 49
Lennox 76, Platte-Geddes 44
Leola/Frederick 56, Langford 48
Lower Brule 112, Flandreau Indian 42
Marty Indian 70, Crazy Horse 62
McCook Central/Montrose 48, Flandreau 47
McLaughlin 66, Dupree 32
Milbank 56, Florence/Henry 53
Philip 73, Bennett County 28
Rapid City Central 70, Brookings 51
Rapid City Christian 58, Lakota Tech 55
Sioux Falls Christian 68, Madison 64
Sioux Falls Jefferson 72, Harrisburg 61
Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 61
Spearfish 56, Red Cloud 46, OT
Sturgis Brown 68, Lead-Deadwood 41
Vermillion 76, Garretson 46
Viborg-Hurley 56, Baltic 28
Warner 47, Britton-Hecla 26
Watertown 37, Rapid City Stevens 29
Waverly-South Shore 58, Wilmot 34
Webster 56, Sisseton 42
Yankton 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Avon 39
Bison 62, Wakpala 31
Brookings 47, Rapid City Central 33
Canton 58, Beresford 50
Castlewood 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23
Dakota Valley 63, Tri-Valley 54
DeSmet 50, Estelline/Hendricks 44
Deubrook 57, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42
Ethan 49, Corsica/Stickney 43
Faith 53, Harding County 46, OT
Flandreau 50, McCook Central/Montrose 32
Freeman 62, Menno 36
Hanson 67, Canistota 32
Howard 67, Chester 46
Irene-Wakonda 57, Alcester-Hudson 49
Jones County 63, Kadoka Area 38
Lemmon 79, Timber Lake 54
Lennox 52, Platte-Geddes 36
Lower Brule 61, Flandreau Indian 42
Lyman 67, Burke 65
Mitchell Christian 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 37
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Kimball/White Lake 34
North Central Co-Op 70, Herreid/Selby Area 67
Rapid City Stevens 66, Watertown 42
Red Cloud 48, Spearfish 47, OT
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Madison 29
Sioux Valley 78, Dell Rapids 58
Sturgis Brown 58, Lead-Deadwood 9
Tiospaye Topa 57, McIntosh 32
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Colome 19
Vermillion 51, Garretson 25
Viborg-Hurley 58, Baltic 23
Yankton 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, 2OT
Edgemont 43, Morrill, Neb. 30