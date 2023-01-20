 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 20

  • Updated
  • 0
prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Northwestern 45

Avon 60, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48

Beresford 80, Canton 45

Castlewood 77, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25

Colome 68, Gayville-Volin 41

Custer 66, Hill City 65

Dakota Valley 73, Tri-Valley 52

DeSmet 73, Estelline/Hendricks 29

Deuel 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52

Ethan 62, Corsica/Stickney 46

Freeman 60, Menno 34

Great Plains Lutheran 65, Sioux Falls Lutheran 37

People are also reading…

Ipswich 54, Faulkton 30

Irene-Wakonda 45, Alcester-Hudson 39

Jones County 58, Kadoka Area 49

Lennox 76, Platte-Geddes 44

Leola/Frederick 56, Langford 48

Lower Brule 112, Flandreau Indian 42

Marty Indian 70, Crazy Horse 62

McCook Central/Montrose 48, Flandreau 47

McLaughlin 66, Dupree 32

Milbank 56, Florence/Henry 53

Philip 73, Bennett County 28

Rapid City Central 70, Brookings 51

Rapid City Christian 58, Lakota Tech 55

Sioux Falls Christian 68, Madison 64

Sioux Falls Jefferson 72, Harrisburg 61

Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 61

Spearfish 56, Red Cloud 46, OT

Sturgis Brown 68, Lead-Deadwood 41

Vermillion 76, Garretson 46

Viborg-Hurley 56, Baltic 28

Warner 47, Britton-Hecla 26

Watertown 37, Rapid City Stevens 29

Waverly-South Shore 58, Wilmot 34

Webster 56, Sisseton 42

Yankton 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Avon 39

Bison 62, Wakpala 31

Brookings 47, Rapid City Central 33

Canton 58, Beresford 50

Castlewood 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23

Dakota Valley 63, Tri-Valley 54

DeSmet 50, Estelline/Hendricks 44

Deubrook 57, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42

Ethan 49, Corsica/Stickney 43

Faith 53, Harding County 46, OT

Flandreau 50, McCook Central/Montrose 32

Freeman 62, Menno 36

Hanson 67, Canistota 32

Howard 67, Chester 46

Irene-Wakonda 57, Alcester-Hudson 49

Jones County 63, Kadoka Area 38

Lemmon 79, Timber Lake 54

Lennox 52, Platte-Geddes 36

Lower Brule 61, Flandreau Indian 42

Lyman 67, Burke 65

Mitchell Christian 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 37

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Kimball/White Lake 34

North Central Co-Op 70, Herreid/Selby Area 67

Rapid City Stevens 66, Watertown 42

Red Cloud 48, Spearfish 47, OT

Sioux Falls Christian 55, Madison 29

Sioux Valley 78, Dell Rapids 58

Sturgis Brown 58, Lead-Deadwood 9

Tiospaye Topa 57, McIntosh 32

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Colome 19

Vermillion 51, Garretson 25

Viborg-Hurley 58, Baltic 23

Yankton 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, 2OT

Edgemont 43, Morrill, Neb. 30

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News