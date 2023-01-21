SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 21

Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 68, Brandon Valley 57
Aberdeen Christian 87, White River 68
Beresford 59, Chester 42
Bowman County, N.D. 76, Belle Fourche 56
Canton 59, Lead-Deadwood 24
Centerville 51, Avon 41
Clark/Willow Lake 47, Canistota 41
Dakota Valley 82, Sioux Valley 57
DeSmet 61, Lower Brule 53
Dell Rapids 77, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Flandreau 50, Parker 40
Florence/Henry 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39
Hamlin 73, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48
Hanson 50, Gregory 38
Harding County 52, Bridgewater-Emery 49
Harrisburg 59, Sioux Falls Washington 57, OT
Hot Springs 59, Lead-Deadwood 24
Howard 63, Garretson 18
James Valley Christian 57, Ipswich 52
Jones County 76, Bison 53
Kimball/White Lake 56, Freeman 54, OT
Langford 61, North Central Co-Op 49
Lyman 75, Sunshine Bible Academy 42
McLaughlin 57, Miller 32
Mitchell Christian 63, Arlington 45
Omaha Nation, Neb. 78, Flandreau Indian 66
Philip 58, Kadoka Area 47
Pierre 75, Douglas 45
Rapid City Stevens 43, Brookings 39
Sioux Falls Jefferson 75, Huron 39
Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Mitchell 66
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 54
Todd County 73, Crow Creek 71
Watertown 64, Rapid City Central 31
Waverly-South Shore 57, Britton-Hecla 47
West Central 58, Little Wound 39
Winner 51, St. Thomas More 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 51, Brandon Valley 39
Alcester-Hudson 53, Bon Homme 50
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48, Irene-Wakonda 40
Arlington 63, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 44
Beresford 59, Chester 42
Bison 50, Tiospaye Topa 16
Bowman County, N.D. 65, Belle Fourche 52
Britton-Hecla 55, Waverly-South Shore 17
Castlewood 41, Pipestone, Minn. 39
Centerville 61, Avon 43
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Wilmot 26
Colman-Egan 55, Lower Brule 35
Dakota Valley 51, Scotland 37
Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Madison 43
Deubrook 39, Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Minn. 30
Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Dell Rapids 37
Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 26
Estelline/Hendricks 54, Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 25
Faith 55, Lemmon 33
Faulkton 49, Highmore-Harrold 43
Flandreau 63, Parker 22
Freeman 49, Freeman Academy/Marion 11
Gayville-Volin 37, Mitchell Christian 19
Groton Area 45, Great Plains Lutheran 29
Hamlin 45, Florence/Henry 31
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 50, DeSmet 49
Hot Springs 47, Lead-Deadwood 20
James Valley Christian 45, Ipswich 30
Kadoka Area 59, Philip 46
Lakota Tech 62, Wolsey-Wessington 53
Little Wound 57, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 24
Lyman 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 23
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 47, McLaughlin 28
North Central Co-Op 41, Langford 21
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 54, Waubay/Summit 16
Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Flandreau Indian 36
Rapid City Stevens 43, Brookings 39
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Hitchcock-Tulare 42
Sioux Falls Jefferson 54, Huron 31
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 25
Timber Lake 52, Harding County 39
Todd County 56, Crow Creek 43
Wakpala 65, McIntosh 38
Wall 70, New Underwood 41
Watertown 77, Rapid City Central 34
Hay Springs, Neb. 48, Edgemont 39