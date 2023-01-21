 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 21

  • Updated
prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 68, Brandon Valley 57

Aberdeen Christian 87, White River 68

Beresford 59, Chester 42

Bowman County, N.D. 76, Belle Fourche 56

Canton 59, Lead-Deadwood 24

Centerville 51, Avon 41

Clark/Willow Lake 47, Canistota 41

Dakota Valley 82, Sioux Valley 57

DeSmet 61, Lower Brule 53

Dell Rapids 77, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

Flandreau 50, Parker 40

Florence/Henry 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39

Hamlin 73, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48

Hanson 50, Gregory 38

Harding County 52, Bridgewater-Emery 49

Harrisburg 59, Sioux Falls Washington 57, OT

Hot Springs 59, Lead-Deadwood 24

Howard 63, Garretson 18

James Valley Christian 57, Ipswich 52

Jones County 76, Bison 53

Kimball/White Lake 56, Freeman 54, OT

Langford 61, North Central Co-Op 49

Lyman 75, Sunshine Bible Academy 42

McLaughlin 57, Miller 32

Mitchell Christian 63, Arlington 45

Omaha Nation, Neb. 78, Flandreau Indian 66

Philip 58, Kadoka Area 47

Pierre 75, Douglas 45

Rapid City Stevens 43, Brookings 39

Sioux Falls Jefferson 75, Huron 39

Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Mitchell 66

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 54

Todd County 73, Crow Creek 71

Watertown 64, Rapid City Central 31

Waverly-South Shore 57, Britton-Hecla 47

West Central 58, Little Wound 39

Winner 51, St. Thomas More 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 51, Brandon Valley 39

Alcester-Hudson 53, Bon Homme 50

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48, Irene-Wakonda 40

Arlington 63, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 44

Beresford 59, Chester 42

Bison 50, Tiospaye Topa 16

Bowman County, N.D. 65, Belle Fourche 52

Britton-Hecla 55, Waverly-South Shore 17

Castlewood 41, Pipestone, Minn. 39

Centerville 61, Avon 43

Clark/Willow Lake 55, Wilmot 26

Colman-Egan 55, Lower Brule 35

Dakota Valley 51, Scotland 37

Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Madison 43

Deubrook 39, Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Minn. 30

Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Dell Rapids 37

Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 26

Estelline/Hendricks 54, Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 25

Faith 55, Lemmon 33

Faulkton 49, Highmore-Harrold 43

Flandreau 63, Parker 22

Freeman 49, Freeman Academy/Marion 11

Gayville-Volin 37, Mitchell Christian 19

Groton Area 45, Great Plains Lutheran 29

Hamlin 45, Florence/Henry 31

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 50, DeSmet 49

Hot Springs 47, Lead-Deadwood 20

James Valley Christian 45, Ipswich 30

Kadoka Area 59, Philip 46

Lakota Tech 62, Wolsey-Wessington 53

Little Wound 57, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 24

Lyman 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 23

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 47, McLaughlin 28

North Central Co-Op 41, Langford 21

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 54, Waubay/Summit 16

Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Flandreau Indian 36

Rapid City Stevens 43, Brookings 39

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Sioux Falls Jefferson 54, Huron 31

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 25

Timber Lake 52, Harding County 39

Todd County 56, Crow Creek 43

Wakpala 65, McIntosh 38

Wall 70, New Underwood 41

Watertown 77, Rapid City Central 34

Hay Springs, Neb. 48, Edgemont 39

