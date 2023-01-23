 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 23

Matt Gade, Journal staff

Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 64, Warner 41

Clark/Willow Lake 55, Great Plains Lutheran 25

DeSmet 56, Castlewood 36

Deuel 77, Britton-Hecla 51

Faith 63, Philip 59

Freeman 49, Mitchell Christian 22

Groton Area 77, Northwestern 52

Lennox 69, West Central 44

Marty Indian 59, Avon 29

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51, Sioux Falls Lutheran 50, OT

Richland, N.D. 63, Sisseton 55

St. Mary's, Neb. 53, Gregory 50

Stuart, Neb. 63, Burke 20

Vermillion 70, Pine Ridge 52

Wakpala 58, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 43

Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Garretson 43

Deuel 46, Britton-Hecla 42

Ethan 52, Canistota 22

Freeman 59, Mitchell Christian 18

Groton Area 39, Northwestern 33

Howard 51, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Kimball/White Lake 42, Platte-Geddes 39

Lennox 67, Madison 22

Lyman 73, Colome 45

Miller 43, Chamberlain 31

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Potter County 47

Napoleon/G-S, N.D. 56, Herreid/Selby Area 46

New Underwood 50, Kadoka Area 46

Sioux Falls Christian 67, West Central 55

Sisseton 62, Richland, N.D. 33

South Border, N.D. 76, North Central Co-Op 68, OT

Wakpala 54, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 23

Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 13

Wausa, Neb. 44, Gayville-Volin 30

Webster 53, Waverly-South Shore 17

Winner 61, Crow Creek 47

