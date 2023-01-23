SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 23

Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 64, Warner 41
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Great Plains Lutheran 25
DeSmet 56, Castlewood 36
Deuel 77, Britton-Hecla 51
Faith 63, Philip 59
Freeman 49, Mitchell Christian 22
Groton Area 77, Northwestern 52
Lennox 69, West Central 44
Marty Indian 59, Avon 29
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51, Sioux Falls Lutheran 50, OT
Richland, N.D. 63, Sisseton 55
St. Mary's, Neb. 53, Gregory 50
Stuart, Neb. 63, Burke 20
Vermillion 70, Pine Ridge 52
Wakpala 58, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 43
Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Garretson 43
Deuel 46, Britton-Hecla 42
Ethan 52, Canistota 22
Freeman 59, Mitchell Christian 18
Groton Area 39, Northwestern 33
Howard 51, McCook Central/Montrose 42
Kimball/White Lake 42, Platte-Geddes 39
Lennox 67, Madison 22
Lyman 73, Colome 45
Miller 43, Chamberlain 31
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Potter County 47
Napoleon/G-S, N.D. 56, Herreid/Selby Area 46
New Underwood 50, Kadoka Area 46
Sioux Falls Christian 67, West Central 55
Sisseton 62, Richland, N.D. 33
South Border, N.D. 76, North Central Co-Op 68, OT
Wakpala 54, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 23
Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 13
Wausa, Neb. 44, Gayville-Volin 30
Webster 53, Waverly-South Shore 17
Winner 61, Crow Creek 47