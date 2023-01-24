SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 24

Tuesday's Scores
Boys
Aberdeen Central 84, Pierre 82, 2OT
Aberdeen Christian 70, Herreid/Selby Area 45
Belle Fourche 54, Lemmon 47
Beresford 58, Irene-Wakonda 40
Bridgewater-Emery 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 42
Canistota 60, Chester 45
Canton 70, Tri-Valley 42
Castlewood 81, Colman-Egan 29
Colome 65, Bennett County 24
Dell Rapids 81, Elkton-Lake Benton 36
Dell Rapids St. Mary 71, Deubrook 57
Douglas 71, Red Cloud 59
Faith 66, Potter County 48
Flandreau 42, Garretson 41
Florence/Henry 63, Arlington 18
Hamlin 72, Aberdeen Roncalli 38
Hot Springs 70, Wall 45
James Valley Christian 62, Highmore-Harrold 42
Kadoka Area 55, Timber Lake 54
Kimball/White Lake 49, Bon Homme 41
Lennox 73, Brookings 69
Leola/Frederick 64, Britton-Hecla 28
Lyman 59, Jones County 52
Madison 76, Chamberlain 40
McCook Central/Montrose 71, Baltic 61
Menno 51, Gayville-Volin 49
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 76, Wagner 40
Northwestern 75, Faulkton 60
Platte-Geddes 64, Parkston 61
Rapid City Christian 81, Custer 67
Redfield 65, Hitchcock-Tulare 42
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Hanson 49
Sargent County, N.D. 72, Tiospa Zina Tribal 51
Scotland 47, Alcester-Hudson 46
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Tea Area 51
Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Brandon Valley 58
Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, Yankton 54
St. Thomas More 55, Spearfish 42
Stanley County 58, Sully Buttes 50
Sturgis Brown 52, Hill City 45
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Centerville 33
Watertown 67, Huron 52
Waverly-South Shore 51, Webster 43
Wessington Springs 54, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 17
West Central 59, Parker 29
Winner 52, Todd County 49
Wolsey-Wessington 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Girls
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Wessington Springs 67
Avon 65, Burke 58
Beresford 50, Irene-Wakonda 41
Bon Homme 56, Kimball/White Lake 46
Centerville 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 22
Colman-Egan 36, Castlewood 24
Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Dell Rapids 39
Florence/Henry 61, Arlington 54
Great Plains Lutheran 43, Wilmot 34
Gregory 71, Stanley County 49
Hamlin 64, Aberdeen Roncalli 21
Hanson 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44
Harrisburg 40, Mitchell 29
Hill City 41, Sturgis Brown 39
Hitchcock-Tulare 42, Redfield 39
Howard 51, Bridgewater-Emery 16
Lennox 63, Brookings 44
Leola/Frederick 41, Britton-Hecla 35
Menno 55, Gayville-Volin 50
Northwestern 54, Faulkton 45
Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 40
Pierre 63, Aberdeen Central 54
Rapid City Christian 56, Custer 51
Red Cloud 66, Douglas 20
Richardton-Taylor, N.D. 63, McIntosh 10
Scotland 45, Alcester-Hudson 41
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 71, Tea Area 30
Sioux Falls Washington 42, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39
Sioux Valley 73, DeSmet 48
Sisseton 70, Deuel 33
Spearfish 48, St. Thomas More 45
Tri-Valley 53, Canton 47
Wagner 74, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55
Warner 49, Langford 30
Watertown 36, Huron 34
West Central 61, Parker 36
Winner 38, Chamberlain 28
Wolsey-Wessington 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 14