alert top story

SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 24

  • Updated
prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Tuesday's Scores

Boys

Aberdeen Central 84, Pierre 82, 2OT

Aberdeen Christian 70, Herreid/Selby Area 45

Belle Fourche 54, Lemmon 47

Beresford 58, Irene-Wakonda 40

Bridgewater-Emery 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 42

Canistota 60, Chester 45

Canton 70, Tri-Valley 42

Castlewood 81, Colman-Egan 29

Colome 65, Bennett County 24

Dell Rapids 81, Elkton-Lake Benton 36

Dell Rapids St. Mary 71, Deubrook 57

Douglas 71, Red Cloud 59

Faith 66, Potter County 48

Flandreau 42, Garretson 41

Florence/Henry 63, Arlington 18

Hamlin 72, Aberdeen Roncalli 38

Hot Springs 70, Wall 45

James Valley Christian 62, Highmore-Harrold 42

Kadoka Area 55, Timber Lake 54

Kimball/White Lake 49, Bon Homme 41

Lennox 73, Brookings 69

Leola/Frederick 64, Britton-Hecla 28

Lyman 59, Jones County 52

Madison 76, Chamberlain 40

McCook Central/Montrose 71, Baltic 61

Menno 51, Gayville-Volin 49

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 76, Wagner 40

Northwestern 75, Faulkton 60

Platte-Geddes 64, Parkston 61

Rapid City Christian 81, Custer 67

Redfield 65, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Hanson 49

Sargent County, N.D. 72, Tiospa Zina Tribal 51

Scotland 47, Alcester-Hudson 46

Sioux Falls Christian 56, Tea Area 51

Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Brandon Valley 58

Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, Yankton 54

St. Thomas More 55, Spearfish 42

Stanley County 58, Sully Buttes 50

Sturgis Brown 52, Hill City 45

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Centerville 33

Watertown 67, Huron 52

Waverly-South Shore 51, Webster 43

Wessington Springs 54, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 17

West Central 59, Parker 29

Winner 52, Todd County 49

Wolsey-Wessington 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Girls

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Wessington Springs 67

Avon 65, Burke 58

Beresford 50, Irene-Wakonda 41

Bon Homme 56, Kimball/White Lake 46

Centerville 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 22

Colman-Egan 36, Castlewood 24

Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Dell Rapids 39

Florence/Henry 61, Arlington 54

Great Plains Lutheran 43, Wilmot 34

Gregory 71, Stanley County 49

Hamlin 64, Aberdeen Roncalli 21

Hanson 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44

Harrisburg 40, Mitchell 29

Hill City 41, Sturgis Brown 39

Hitchcock-Tulare 42, Redfield 39

Howard 51, Bridgewater-Emery 16

Lennox 63, Brookings 44

Leola/Frederick 41, Britton-Hecla 35

Menno 55, Gayville-Volin 50

Northwestern 54, Faulkton 45

Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 40

Pierre 63, Aberdeen Central 54

Rapid City Christian 56, Custer 51

Red Cloud 66, Douglas 20

Richardton-Taylor, N.D. 63, McIntosh 10

Scotland 45, Alcester-Hudson 41

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 71, Tea Area 30

Sioux Falls Washington 42, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39

Sioux Valley 73, DeSmet 48

Sisseton 70, Deuel 33

Spearfish 48, St. Thomas More 45

Tri-Valley 53, Canton 47

Wagner 74, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55

Warner 49, Langford 30

Watertown 36, Huron 34

West Central 61, Parker 36

Winner 38, Chamberlain 28

Wolsey-Wessington 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

