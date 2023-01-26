SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 26

Thursday's Scores
Boys
Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Britton-Hecla 19
Beresford 61, Flandreau 50
Brandon Valley 58, Yankton 54
Canton 87, Sioux Falls Lutheran 35
Crazy Horse 76, Wakpala 69
Crow Creek 77, Stanley County 72
Dakota Valley 73, Sioux Falls Christian 57
DeSmet 51, Canistota 39
Dell Rapids 69, Vermillion 48
Dell Rapids St. Mary 76, Alcester-Hudson 38
Elk Point-Jefferson 71, Tri-Valley 54
Elkton-Lake Benton 82, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 33
Estelline/Hendricks 72, Arlington 39
Ethan 71, Mitchell Christian 50
Faulkton 50, Leola/Frederick 34
Florence/Henry 55, Great Plains Lutheran 52
Gregory 61, Avon 33
Groton Area 62, Webster 21
Hamlin 67, Sisseton 22
Harding County 62, Belle Fourche 48
Harrisburg 66, Brookings 41
Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Sully Buttes 59
Howard 66, Chester 40
Irene-Wakonda 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 43
James Valley Christian 84, Miller 51
Lakota Tech 62, Little Wound 38
Lennox 76, Parkston 42
Lower Brule 113, Takini 43
Marty Indian 85, Tiospaye Topa 59
Milbank 54, Deuel 44
Omaha Nation, Neb. 87, Flandreau Indian 54
Philip 64, Dupree 27
Potter County 65, North Central Co-Op 52
Sioux Falls Jefferson 75, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 52
Sioux Falls Lincoln 80, Sioux Falls Washington 68
St. Francis Indian 74, Bennett County 61
Viborg-Hurley 69, Centerville 43
Wagner 55, Scotland 46
Wall 81, Hill City 78
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lemmon vs. McIntosh, ppd.
Girls
Boyd County, Neb. 37, Burke 28
Brandon Valley 43, Yankton 25
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Alcester-Hudson 48
Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Tri-Valley 44
Ethan 75, Mitchell Christian 23
Flandreau 48, Parker 25
Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 25
Freeman 61, Canistota 43
Garretson 46, Beresford 43
Gayville-Volin 58, Canton 25
Hamlin 52, Sisseton 43
Harrisburg 36, Brookings 29
Irene-Wakonda 39, Freeman Academy/Marion 30
James Valley Christian 35, Miller 28
Leola/Frederick 42, Faulkton 32
Lower Brule 81, Crazy Horse 9
Marty Indian 54, Flandreau Indian 27
McCook Central/Montrose 55, Chester 37
Milbank 65, Deuel 41
Omaha Nation, Neb. 72, Takini 34
Parkston 44, Lennox 39
Potter County 53, North Central Co-Op 38
Rapid City Christian 73, Hot Springs 29
Redfield 51, Clark/Willow Lake 47
Sioux Falls Christian 60, Dakota Valley 48
Sioux Falls Jefferson 52, Sioux Falls Washington 47
Sioux Valley 57, Baltic 33
Spearfish 49, Rapid City Central 35
St. Thomas More 56, Sturgis Brown 10
Stanley County 60, Crow Creek 52
Sully Buttes 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 42
Todd County 63, Pine Ridge 34
Vermillion 51, Dell Rapids 22
Viborg-Hurley 52, Centerville 41
Wagner 68, Scotland 26
Wessington Springs 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45
Wolsey-Wessington 77, Highmore-Harrold 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hill City vs. Sundance, Wyo., ccd.