SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 26

  • Updated
  • 0
prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Thursday's Scores

Boys

Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Britton-Hecla 19

Beresford 61, Flandreau 50

Brandon Valley 58, Yankton 54

Canton 87, Sioux Falls Lutheran 35

Crazy Horse 76, Wakpala 69

Crow Creek 77, Stanley County 72

Dakota Valley 73, Sioux Falls Christian 57

DeSmet 51, Canistota 39

Dell Rapids 69, Vermillion 48

Dell Rapids St. Mary 76, Alcester-Hudson 38

Elk Point-Jefferson 71, Tri-Valley 54

Elkton-Lake Benton 82, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 33

Estelline/Hendricks 72, Arlington 39

Ethan 71, Mitchell Christian 50

Faulkton 50, Leola/Frederick 34

Florence/Henry 55, Great Plains Lutheran 52

Gregory 61, Avon 33

Groton Area 62, Webster 21

Hamlin 67, Sisseton 22

Harding County 62, Belle Fourche 48

Harrisburg 66, Brookings 41

Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Sully Buttes 59

Howard 66, Chester 40

Irene-Wakonda 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 43

James Valley Christian 84, Miller 51

Lakota Tech 62, Little Wound 38

Lennox 76, Parkston 42

Lower Brule 113, Takini 43

Marty Indian 85, Tiospaye Topa 59

Milbank 54, Deuel 44

Omaha Nation, Neb. 87, Flandreau Indian 54

Philip 64, Dupree 27

Potter County 65, North Central Co-Op 52

Sioux Falls Jefferson 75, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 52

Sioux Falls Lincoln 80, Sioux Falls Washington 68

St. Francis Indian 74, Bennett County 61

Viborg-Hurley 69, Centerville 43

Wagner 55, Scotland 46

Wall 81, Hill City 78

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lemmon vs. McIntosh, ppd.

Girls

Boyd County, Neb. 37, Burke 28

Brandon Valley 43, Yankton 25

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Alcester-Hudson 48

Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Tri-Valley 44

Ethan 75, Mitchell Christian 23

Flandreau 48, Parker 25

Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 25

Freeman 61, Canistota 43

Garretson 46, Beresford 43

Gayville-Volin 58, Canton 25

Hamlin 52, Sisseton 43

Harrisburg 36, Brookings 29

Irene-Wakonda 39, Freeman Academy/Marion 30

James Valley Christian 35, Miller 28

Leola/Frederick 42, Faulkton 32

Lower Brule 81, Crazy Horse 9

Marty Indian 54, Flandreau Indian 27

McCook Central/Montrose 55, Chester 37

Milbank 65, Deuel 41

Omaha Nation, Neb. 72, Takini 34

Parkston 44, Lennox 39

Potter County 53, North Central Co-Op 38

Rapid City Christian 73, Hot Springs 29

Redfield 51, Clark/Willow Lake 47

Sioux Falls Christian 60, Dakota Valley 48

Sioux Falls Jefferson 52, Sioux Falls Washington 47

Sioux Valley 57, Baltic 33

Spearfish 49, Rapid City Central 35

St. Thomas More 56, Sturgis Brown 10

Stanley County 60, Crow Creek 52

Sully Buttes 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Todd County 63, Pine Ridge 34

Vermillion 51, Dell Rapids 22

Viborg-Hurley 52, Centerville 41

Wagner 68, Scotland 26

Wessington Springs 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45

Wolsey-Wessington 77, Highmore-Harrold 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hill City vs. Sundance, Wyo., ccd.

