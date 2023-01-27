 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 27

  • Updated
  • 0
prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Friday's Scores

Boys

Avon 38, Freeman 37

Canton 67, Parker 47

Castlewood 68, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 36

Chester 58, Sioux Falls Lutheran 28

Clark/Willow Lake 64, Redfield 32

Corsica/Stickney 48, Menno 29

DeSmet 88, Colman-Egan 21

Gregory 61, Jones County 42

Hamlin 67, Sisseton 22

Hanson 60, Bridgewater-Emery 58

Hay Springs, Neb. 59, Edgemont 57

Hot Springs 71, Lakota Tech 66, OT

Howard 65, Ethan 55

Ipswich 47, Herreid/Selby Area 36

Lower Brule 78, Marty Indian 58

Mobridge-Pollock 54, Chamberlain 45

Northwestern 84, Langford 46

Platte-Geddes 65, Colome 46

Rapid City Central 54, Huron 36

Rapid City Stevens 54, Mitchell 48

Red Cloud 77, Lead-Deadwood 23

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 68, Pierre 64, OT

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Sioux Falls Washington 47

St. Thomas More 61, Rapid City Christian 38

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 51, North Central Co-Op 42

Tiospaye Topa 80, Takini 39

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Burke 40

Wakpala 74, Flandreau Indian 45

Watertown 58, Douglas 32

Waubay/Summit 56, Warner 34

Waverly-South Shore 61, Florence/Henry 58, OT

White River 78, St. Francis Indian 59

Winner 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Kimball/White Lake 45

Girls

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Timber Lake 49

Arlington 52, Estelline/Hendricks 33

Beresford 50, Parker 40

Bowman County, N.D. 54, Lemmon 31

Castlewood 56, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 34

Chester 46, Baltic 42

Colman-Egan 53, DeSmet 40

Corsica/Stickney 61, Menno 35

Custer 61, Hill City 56

Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29

Ethan 61, Howard 54

Faith 46, Newell 16

Flandreau 51, Garretson 43

Flandreau Indian 50, Takini 33

Groton Area 31, Webster 24

Hanson 72, Bridgewater-Emery 23

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Ipswich 27

Huron 47, Rapid City Central 40

Jones County 52, Gregory 39

Kadoka Area 68, Bison 39

Lennox 50, West Central 38

Lower Brule 61, Wakpala 25

Mobridge-Pollock 51, Chamberlain 49

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Winner 45

North Central Co-Op 42, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 23

Northwestern 48, Langford 22

Omaha Nation, Neb. 65, Marty Indian 50

Pierre 57, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 46

Platte-Geddes 58, Colome 26

Rapid City Stevens 56, Mitchell 37

Red Cloud 98, Lead-Deadwood 10

Sioux Valley 62, McCook Central/Montrose 41

Tea Area 64, Madison 38

Tiospaye Topa 49, Crazy Horse 14

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Burke 40

Warner 59, Waubay/Summit 54

Watertown 62, Douglas 25

