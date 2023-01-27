SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 27

Friday's Scores
Boys
Avon 38, Freeman 37
Canton 67, Parker 47
Castlewood 68, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 36
Chester 58, Sioux Falls Lutheran 28
Clark/Willow Lake 64, Redfield 32
Corsica/Stickney 48, Menno 29
DeSmet 88, Colman-Egan 21
Gregory 61, Jones County 42
Hamlin 67, Sisseton 22
Hanson 60, Bridgewater-Emery 58
Hay Springs, Neb. 59, Edgemont 57
Hot Springs 71, Lakota Tech 66, OT
Howard 65, Ethan 55
Ipswich 47, Herreid/Selby Area 36
Lower Brule 78, Marty Indian 58
Mobridge-Pollock 54, Chamberlain 45
Northwestern 84, Langford 46
Platte-Geddes 65, Colome 46
Rapid City Central 54, Huron 36
Rapid City Stevens 54, Mitchell 48
Red Cloud 77, Lead-Deadwood 23
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 68, Pierre 64, OT
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Sioux Falls Washington 47
St. Thomas More 61, Rapid City Christian 38
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 51, North Central Co-Op 42
Tiospaye Topa 80, Takini 39
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Burke 40
Wakpala 74, Flandreau Indian 45
Watertown 58, Douglas 32
Waubay/Summit 56, Warner 34
Waverly-South Shore 61, Florence/Henry 58, OT
White River 78, St. Francis Indian 59
Winner 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Kimball/White Lake 45
Girls
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Timber Lake 49
Arlington 52, Estelline/Hendricks 33
Beresford 50, Parker 40
Bowman County, N.D. 54, Lemmon 31
Castlewood 56, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 34
Chester 46, Baltic 42
Colman-Egan 53, DeSmet 40
Corsica/Stickney 61, Menno 35
Custer 61, Hill City 56
Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29
Ethan 61, Howard 54
Faith 46, Newell 16
Flandreau 51, Garretson 43
Flandreau Indian 50, Takini 33
Groton Area 31, Webster 24
Hanson 72, Bridgewater-Emery 23
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Ipswich 27
Huron 47, Rapid City Central 40
Jones County 52, Gregory 39
Kadoka Area 68, Bison 39
Lennox 50, West Central 38
Lower Brule 61, Wakpala 25
Mobridge-Pollock 51, Chamberlain 49
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Winner 45
North Central Co-Op 42, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 23
Northwestern 48, Langford 22
Omaha Nation, Neb. 65, Marty Indian 50
Pierre 57, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 46
Platte-Geddes 58, Colome 26
Rapid City Stevens 56, Mitchell 37
Red Cloud 98, Lead-Deadwood 10
Sioux Valley 62, McCook Central/Montrose 41
Tea Area 64, Madison 38
Tiospaye Topa 49, Crazy Horse 14
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Burke 40
Warner 59, Waubay/Summit 54
Watertown 62, Douglas 25