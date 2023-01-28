SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 28

Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55, Stanley County 46
Crow Creek 63, Dupree 38
Dakota Valley 71, Clark/Willow Lake 50
Dell Rapids 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 31
Deubrook 77, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42
Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Great Plains Lutheran 51
Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47
Hemingford, Neb. 68, Edgemont 17
Herreid/Selby Area 47, Lemmon 45
Highmore-Harrold 52, Ipswich 38
James Valley Christian 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 44
People are also reading…
Kimball/White Lake 55, Mitchell Christian 40
Leola/Frederick 57, South Border, N.D. 50
Lower Brule 70, Crazy Horse 49
Madison 74, Tiospa Zina Tribal 48
Mitchell 72, Rapid City Central 48
Pierre 80, Harrisburg 60
Rapid City Stevens 54, Huron 51
Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 45
Sioux Falls Christian 48, Hamlin 46
Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60
Takini 89, Flandreau Indian 54
Tiospaye Topa 60, Wakpala 59
Tri-Valley 68, Sisseton 31
Warner 55, Sully Buttes 51
Wessington Springs 66, Miller 55
West Central 60, Webster 39
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Hill City 50
Canton vs. Milbank, ppd.
Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. Viborg-Hurley, ppd.
Groton Area vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ppd.
Lennox vs. Deuel, ppd.
Scotland vs. Baltic, ppd.
Tea Area vs. Parkston, ppd.
Vermillion vs. Redfield, ppd.
Wall vs. Lyman, ppd.
Yankton vs. Douglas, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 41, Waverly-South Shore 26
Arlington 55, Tri-Valley 36
Crazy Horse 46, Takini 43
Edgemont 52, Hemingford, Neb. 30
Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Great Plains Lutheran 30
Faulkton 43, Hitchcock-Tulare 36
Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47
Herreid/Selby Area 48, Lemmon 32
James Valley Christian 58, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 38
Leola/Frederick 52, South Border, N.D. 29
Marty Indian 60, Wakpala 30
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Garretson 34
Milbank 53, Dakota Valley 43
Miller 56, Wessington Springs 44
Mitchell 46, Rapid City Central 37
Northwestern 64, Potter County 48
Omaha Nation, Neb. 45, Lower Brule 43
Parkston 73, Pine Ridge 42
Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 45
Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26
Stanley County 45, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 33
Sully Buttes 69, Warner 65, OT
Vermillion 32, Luverne, Minn. 31
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 42, Britton-Hecla 35
Ethan vs. Canton, ppd.
Florence/Henry vs. Rapid City Christian, ppd.
Jones County vs. Bennett County, ppd.
New Underwood vs. Faith, ppd.
Wagner vs. Viborg-Hurley, ppd.
Wall vs. Lyman, ppd.
Winner vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ppd.
Yankton vs. Douglas, ppd.