SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 28

  • Updated
  • 0
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55, Stanley County 46

Crow Creek 63, Dupree 38

Dakota Valley 71, Clark/Willow Lake 50

Dell Rapids 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 31

Deubrook 77, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42

Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Great Plains Lutheran 51

Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47

Hemingford, Neb. 68, Edgemont 17

Herreid/Selby Area 47, Lemmon 45

Highmore-Harrold 52, Ipswich 38

James Valley Christian 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 44

Kimball/White Lake 55, Mitchell Christian 40

Leola/Frederick 57, South Border, N.D. 50

Lower Brule 70, Crazy Horse 49

Madison 74, Tiospa Zina Tribal 48

Mitchell 72, Rapid City Central 48

Pierre 80, Harrisburg 60

Rapid City Stevens 54, Huron 51

Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 45

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Hamlin 46

Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60

Takini 89, Flandreau Indian 54

Tiospaye Topa 60, Wakpala 59

Tri-Valley 68, Sisseton 31

Warner 55, Sully Buttes 51

Wessington Springs 66, Miller 55

West Central 60, Webster 39

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Hill City 50

Canton vs. Milbank, ppd.

Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. Viborg-Hurley, ppd.

Groton Area vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ppd.

Lennox vs. Deuel, ppd.

Scotland vs. Baltic, ppd.

Tea Area vs. Parkston, ppd.

Vermillion vs. Redfield, ppd.

Wall vs. Lyman, ppd.

Yankton vs. Douglas, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 41, Waverly-South Shore 26

Arlington 55, Tri-Valley 36

Crazy Horse 46, Takini 43

Edgemont 52, Hemingford, Neb. 30

Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Great Plains Lutheran 30

Faulkton 43, Hitchcock-Tulare 36

Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47

Herreid/Selby Area 48, Lemmon 32

James Valley Christian 58, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 38

Leola/Frederick 52, South Border, N.D. 29

Marty Indian 60, Wakpala 30

McCook Central/Montrose 63, Garretson 34

Milbank 53, Dakota Valley 43

Miller 56, Wessington Springs 44

Mitchell 46, Rapid City Central 37

Northwestern 64, Potter County 48

Omaha Nation, Neb. 45, Lower Brule 43

Parkston 73, Pine Ridge 42

Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 45

Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26

Stanley County 45, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 33

Sully Buttes 69, Warner 65, OT

Vermillion 32, Luverne, Minn. 31

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 42, Britton-Hecla 35

Ethan vs. Canton, ppd.

Florence/Henry vs. Rapid City Christian, ppd.

Jones County vs. Bennett County, ppd.

New Underwood vs. Faith, ppd.

Wagner vs. Viborg-Hurley, ppd.

Wall vs. Lyman, ppd.

Winner vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ppd.

Yankton vs. Douglas, ppd.

