 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Formanek Electric Sports
alert top story

SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 3

  • Updated
  • 0
prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Groton Area 67, Warner 32

Hankinson, N.D. 55, Sisseton 26

Herreid/Selby Area 73, McIntosh 37

Highmore-Harrold 60, Stanley County 39

Hot Springs 65, Chadron, Neb. 60, OT

Mobridge-Pollock 60, Potter County 36

New Underwood 63, Edgemont 9

Northwestern 40, Ipswich 38

Rapid City Stevens 60, Douglas 49

Redfield 76, Langford 49

St. Thomas More 63, Belle Fourche 26

Wolsey-Wessington 62, Miller 57

People are also reading…

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd.

Oelrichs vs. Hay Springs, Neb., ppd.

Rapid City Christian vs. Alliance, Neb., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Chadron, Neb. 50, Hot Springs 24

Custer 60, Sturgis Brown 43

Groton Area 48, Warner 23

Lemmon 49, Flasher, N.D. 32

McLaughlin 53, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44

Rapid City Stevens 53, Spearfish 48

Red Cloud 40, Rock Hills, Kan. 32

Redfield 44, Faulkton 29

Stanley County 53, Highmore-Harrold 45

Sully Buttes 53, Philip 23

Timber Lake 60, Faith 54

Wall 59, Newell 43

Wolsey-Wessington 52, Miller 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd.

Rapid City Christian vs. Alliance, Neb., ccd.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News