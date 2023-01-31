 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 31

  • Updated
  • 0
prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 73, North Central Co-Op 30

Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Potter County 32

Avon 47, Menno 26

Baltic 60, Garretson 36

Beresford 48, Vermillion 45

Britton-Hecla 39, Sisseton 33

Castlewood 70, Waubay/Summit 43

Centerville 56, Alcester-Hudson 54, OT

Dell Rapids 63, Flandreau 30

Douglas 62, Custer 58

Estelline/Hendricks 73, Waverly-South Shore 56

Ethan 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 38

People are also reading…

Groton Area 74, Langford 20

Hanson 61, Wagner 46

Highmore-Harrold 57, Sunshine Bible Academy 28

Howard 50, Irene-Wakonda 38

James Valley Christian 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 34

Kadoka Area 66, Bennett County 33

Kimball/White Lake 55, Colome 51

Lennox 84, Elk Point-Jefferson 49

Little Wound 66, St. Francis Indian 42

Lower Brule 78, Crow Creek 42

Marty Indian 66, Freeman Academy/Marion 60

Mobridge-Pollock 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 48

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66, Gregory 62

Parker 49, Chester 48

Parkston 62, McCook Central/Montrose 54

Philip 72, New Underwood 52

Platte-Geddes 71, Chamberlain 51

Red Cloud 67, Belle Fourche 59

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Canton 53

Sioux Falls Jefferson 61, Mitchell 54

Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, Watertown 60

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Huron 53

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Brookings 33

Spearfish 70, Lead-Deadwood 33

St. Thomas More 46, Sturgis Brown 39

Sully Buttes 67, Jones County 54

Tea Area 64, Western Christian, Iowa 47

Tiospa Zina Tribal 79, Hankinson, N.D. 73

Todd County 75, Stanley County 71

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 72, Gayville-Volin 30

Viborg-Hurley 47, Canistota 45

Warner 53, Faulkton 38

Webster 66, Wilmot 47

Wessington Springs 60, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 46

West Central 55, Tri-Valley 45

Winner 64, Miller 50

Yankton 59, Aberdeen Central 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 51, Yankton 35

Avon 62, Menno 29

Bison 59, Oelrichs 33

Castlewood 63, Waubay/Summit 31

Centerville 50, Alcester-Hudson 36

Colman-Egan 49, Bridgewater-Emery 18

Corsica/Stickney 63, Burke 56

Crow Creek 74, Lower Brule 72

Custer 49, Douglas 40

Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 46

Deubrook 65, Madison 38

Dupree 50, Timber Lake 42

Edgemont 47, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 10

Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Deuel 30

Estelline/Hendricks 56, Waverly-South Shore 17

Ethan 64, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 27

Harding County 49, Lemmon 34

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Faith 49

Highmore-Harrold 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 23

Howard 60, Irene-Wakonda 41

Huron 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33

James Valley Christian 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 19

Lennox 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 53, OT

Leola/Frederick 40, Ipswich 17

Marty Indian 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 26

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Gregory 52

North Central Co-Op 42, Aberdeen Christian 35

Parker 49, Chester 48

Parkston 55, McCook Central/Montrose 36

Pierre 40, Harrisburg 30

Platte-Geddes 62, Chamberlain 35

Potter County 56, Redfield 47

Red Cloud 61, Belle Fourche 46

Scotland 35, Freeman 33

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Canton 37

Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Mitchell 47

Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Watertown 50

Sioux Falls Washington 52, Brookings 40

Sisseton 56, Britton-Hecla 19

Spearfish 47, Lead-Deadwood 9

St. Thomas More 58, Rapid City Christian 28

Sully Buttes 47, Jones County 44

Tea Area 71, Western Christian, Iowa 55

Todd County 52, Stanley County 43

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Gayville-Volin 31

Vermillion 50, Beresford 26

Viborg-Hurley 61, Canistota 48

Wagner 62, Hanson 46

Warner 48, Faulkton 40

Webster 49, Wilmot 31

Wessington Springs 71, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 65, OT

West Central 53, Tri-Valley 46

Winner 41, Miller 22

Wolsey-Wessington 57, Kimball/White Lake 48

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News