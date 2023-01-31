SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 31

Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 73, North Central Co-Op 30
Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Potter County 32
Avon 47, Menno 26
Baltic 60, Garretson 36
Beresford 48, Vermillion 45
Britton-Hecla 39, Sisseton 33
Castlewood 70, Waubay/Summit 43
Centerville 56, Alcester-Hudson 54, OT
Dell Rapids 63, Flandreau 30
Douglas 62, Custer 58
Estelline/Hendricks 73, Waverly-South Shore 56
Ethan 57, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 38
People are also reading…
Groton Area 74, Langford 20
Hanson 61, Wagner 46
Highmore-Harrold 57, Sunshine Bible Academy 28
Howard 50, Irene-Wakonda 38
James Valley Christian 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 34
Kadoka Area 66, Bennett County 33
Kimball/White Lake 55, Colome 51
Lennox 84, Elk Point-Jefferson 49
Little Wound 66, St. Francis Indian 42
Lower Brule 78, Crow Creek 42
Marty Indian 66, Freeman Academy/Marion 60
Mobridge-Pollock 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 48
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66, Gregory 62
Parker 49, Chester 48
Parkston 62, McCook Central/Montrose 54
Philip 72, New Underwood 52
Platte-Geddes 71, Chamberlain 51
Red Cloud 67, Belle Fourche 59
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Canton 53
Sioux Falls Jefferson 61, Mitchell 54
Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, Watertown 60
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Huron 53
Sioux Falls Washington 68, Brookings 33
Spearfish 70, Lead-Deadwood 33
St. Thomas More 46, Sturgis Brown 39
Sully Buttes 67, Jones County 54
Tea Area 64, Western Christian, Iowa 47
Tiospa Zina Tribal 79, Hankinson, N.D. 73
Todd County 75, Stanley County 71
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 72, Gayville-Volin 30
Viborg-Hurley 47, Canistota 45
Warner 53, Faulkton 38
Webster 66, Wilmot 47
Wessington Springs 60, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 46
West Central 55, Tri-Valley 45
Winner 64, Miller 50
Yankton 59, Aberdeen Central 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 51, Yankton 35
Avon 62, Menno 29
Bison 59, Oelrichs 33
Castlewood 63, Waubay/Summit 31
Centerville 50, Alcester-Hudson 36
Colman-Egan 49, Bridgewater-Emery 18
Corsica/Stickney 63, Burke 56
Crow Creek 74, Lower Brule 72
Custer 49, Douglas 40
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 46
Deubrook 65, Madison 38
Dupree 50, Timber Lake 42
Edgemont 47, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 10
Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Deuel 30
Estelline/Hendricks 56, Waverly-South Shore 17
Ethan 64, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 27
Harding County 49, Lemmon 34
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Faith 49
Highmore-Harrold 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 23
Howard 60, Irene-Wakonda 41
Huron 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33
James Valley Christian 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 19
Lennox 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 53, OT
Leola/Frederick 40, Ipswich 17
Marty Indian 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 26
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Gregory 52
North Central Co-Op 42, Aberdeen Christian 35
Parker 49, Chester 48
Parkston 55, McCook Central/Montrose 36
Pierre 40, Harrisburg 30
Platte-Geddes 62, Chamberlain 35
Potter County 56, Redfield 47
Red Cloud 61, Belle Fourche 46
Scotland 35, Freeman 33
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Canton 37
Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Mitchell 47
Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Watertown 50
Sioux Falls Washington 52, Brookings 40
Sisseton 56, Britton-Hecla 19
Spearfish 47, Lead-Deadwood 9
St. Thomas More 58, Rapid City Christian 28
Sully Buttes 47, Jones County 44
Tea Area 71, Western Christian, Iowa 55
Todd County 52, Stanley County 43
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40, Gayville-Volin 31
Vermillion 50, Beresford 26
Viborg-Hurley 61, Canistota 48
Wagner 62, Hanson 46
Warner 48, Faulkton 40
Webster 49, Wilmot 31
Wessington Springs 71, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 65, OT
West Central 53, Tri-Valley 46
Winner 41, Miller 22
Wolsey-Wessington 57, Kimball/White Lake 48