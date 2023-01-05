 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 5

  • Updated
  • 0
prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Leola/Frederick 51

Bison 75, Takini 30

Castlewood 61, Sisseton 29

Colman-Egan 70, Arlington 44

Crawford, Neb. 58, Edgemont 37

Dakota Valley 60, LeMars, Iowa 55

Dell Rapids 67, Canton 36

Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Estelline/Hendricks 45

Deuel 79, Webster 50

Faith 72, Timber Lake 46

Hamlin 58, Tiospa Zina Tribal 41

Harding County 75, McIntosh 35

Highmore-Harrold 66, Sully Buttes 52

Hot Springs 71, Bennett County 19

Howard 41, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39

Huron 61, Brookings 57

Ipswich 59, Warner 48

Lead-Deadwood 75, Oelrichs 29

Lemmon 50, Heart River, N.D. 32

McLaughlin 59, Stanley County 41

Miller 64, Mobridge-Pollock 45

Philip 52, Jones County 36

Redfield 49, Britton-Hecla 26

Sioux Falls Lincoln 72, Pierre 62

Spearfish 63, Hill City 60

St. Thomas More 56, Douglas 42

Sundance, Wyo. 55, Newell 29

Waubay/Summit 72, Langford 39

Wessington Springs 83, Sunshine Bible Academy 30

White River 88, Kadoka Area 53

Lennox vs. Rock Valley, Iowa, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Arlington 77, DeSmet 65

Brandon Valley 55, Watertown 33

Crow Creek 44, Chamberlain 42

Dell Rapids 49, Canton 40

Dell Rapids St. Mary 45, Estelline/Hendricks 32

Deubrook 49, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 44

Deuel 55, Webster 35

Edgemont 47, Crawford, Neb. 19

Florence/Henry 76, Wilmot 23

Groton Area 32, Clark/Willow Lake 29

Hamlin 52, Tiospa Zina Tribal 19

Herreid/Selby Area 40, Faulkton 34

Hot Springs 44, Bennett County 28

Howard 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49

Huron 60, Brookings 38

Kadoka Area 41, White River 36

Lead-Deadwood 50, Oelrichs 25

Lemmon 51, Heart River, N.D. 36

Miller 45, Mobridge-Pollock 41

Northwestern 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 22

Pierre 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 41

Redfield 58, Britton-Hecla 40

Sisseton 57, Castlewood 40

Spearfish 48, Hill City 25

St. Thomas More 61, Sturgis Brown 35

Vermillion 47, Ponca, Neb. 36

Warner 63, Ipswich 30

Wessington Springs 52, Sunshine Bible Academy 10

Wolsey-Wessington 56, James Valley Christian 43

Lennox vs. Rock Valley, Iowa, ccd.

