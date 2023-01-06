SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 6

Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Baltic 50, Flandreau 31
Beresford 56, Chester 34
Brandon Valley 72, Brookings 36
Bridgewater-Emery 64, Freeman 28
Canton 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 49
Centerville 54, Burke 52
Clark/Willow Lake 51, Groton Area 43
DeSmet 66, Arlington 19
Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Alcester-Hudson 20
Ethan 61, Wessington Springs 58
Florence/Henry 71, Wilmot 30
Herreid/Selby Area 63, Langford 35
Hill City 72, Edgemont 8
Hitchcock-Tulare 71, Faulkton 37
Howard 55, Menno 31
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 56, Deubrook 46
Jones County 60, Wall 46
Lennox 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52
Mitchell 51, Yankton 44
Northwestern 73, Britton-Hecla 42
Parker 65, McCook Central/Montrose 36
Philip 58, Bison 30
Rapid City Christian 55, Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 46
Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Rapid City Central 48
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 61, Watertown 49
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Rapid City Stevens 41
Sioux Falls Washington 79, Aberdeen Central 39
Sioux Valley 80, Garretson 48
Tea Area 65, Madison 40
Vermillion 65, Parkston 40
Wagner 66, Bon Homme 53
Warner 54, North Central Co-Op 23
Winner 79, Chamberlain 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 54, Madison 43
Belle Fourche 55, Sturgis Brown 15
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 50, Harrisburg 40
Bison 59, Philip 35
Bowman County, N.D. 61, Faith 48
Brandon Valley 61, Brookings 45
Canton 44, Elkton-Lake Benton 34
Castlewood 38, Flandreau 31
Centerville 69, Burke 34
Colman-Egan 64, Canistota 49
Dell Rapids St. Mary 77, Chester 41
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Alcester-Hudson 24
Ethan 56, Wessington Springs 27
Freeman 63, Bridgewater-Emery 26
Herreid/Selby Area 49, Langford 34
Hill City 39, New Underwood 22
Howard 50, Menno 15
Irene-Wakonda 54, Gayville-Volin 34
Lennox 58, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 49
McCook Central/Montrose 40, Beresford 37
Milbank 58, Britton-Hecla 25
Mitchell 45, Yankton 27
Rapid City Christian 74, Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 21
Rapid City Stevens 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28
Sioux Falls Jefferson 62, Rapid City Central 43
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 50, Watertown 42
Sioux Falls Washington 51, Aberdeen Central 35
Sully Buttes 65, Highmore-Harrold 28
Timber Lake 60, Potter County 56
Vermillion 62, Parkston 34
Viborg-Hurley 62, Dakota Valley 37
Wagner 67, Bon Homme 28
Wall 48, Jones County 45
Warner 41, North Central Co-Op 24