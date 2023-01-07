SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 7

Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 52, Oakes, N.D. 49
Belle Fourche 60, Douglas 49
Beresford 59, McCook Central/Montrose 51
Bison 56, Wakpala 55
Castlewood 48, Deuel 45
Chamberlain 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59
Crazy Horse 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 26
Faith 61, Harding County 54
Faulkton 59, North Central Co-Op 46
Flandreau 43, Garretson 31
Groton Area 66, Sioux Falls Lutheran 14
Huron 73, Harrisburg 71
Kadoka Area 55, Colome 39
Leola/Frederick 58, Waverly-South Shore 44
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Baltic 49
Rapid City Christian 84, Shiloh, N.D. 81
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Unity Christian, Iowa 38
Sioux Falls Lincoln 78, Aberdeen Central 58
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Rapid City Central 50
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Pierre 57
St. Thomas More 43, Sturgis Brown 24
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 51, Potter County 50
Tea Area 62, Crofton, Neb. 27
Wagner 59, Corsica/Stickney 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Avon 37, Alcester-Hudson 28
Belle Fourche 54, Douglas 26
Castlewood 54, Deuel 35
Chamberlain 45, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 14
Clark/Willow Lake 50, Webster 41
Dakota Valley 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 53
Deubrook 82, Chester 51
Faulkton 58, North Central Co-Op 48
Harding County 40, Faith 38
Harrisburg 39, Huron 34
Henry 61, DeSmet 32
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 20
Jones County 59, Bison 16
Kadoka Area 57, Colome 23
Leola/Frederick 53, Waverly-South Shore 14
Little Wound 53, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 41
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Tri-Valley 49
New Underwood 48, Lead-Deadwood 24
Newell 40, McIntosh 10
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 66, Canistota 62
Rapid City Central 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Unity Christian, Iowa 46
Sioux Falls Washington 57, Pierre 49
Sully Buttes 52, Northwestern 39
Wagner 67, Corsica/Stickney 33
Wall 59, Bennett County 23
Winner 68, Gregory 43
Wolsey-Wessington 53, Estelline/Hendricks 23
Shiloh, N.D. 85, Rapid City Christian 79