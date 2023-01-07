 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 7

  • 0
prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 52, Oakes, N.D. 49

Belle Fourche 60, Douglas 49

Beresford 59, McCook Central/Montrose 51

Bison 56, Wakpala 55

Castlewood 48, Deuel 45

Chamberlain 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59

Crazy Horse 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 26

Faith 61, Harding County 54

Faulkton 59, North Central Co-Op 46

Flandreau 43, Garretson 31

Groton Area 66, Sioux Falls Lutheran 14

Huron 73, Harrisburg 71

People are also reading…

Kadoka Area 55, Colome 39

Leola/Frederick 58, Waverly-South Shore 44

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Baltic 49

Rapid City Christian 84, Shiloh, N.D. 81

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Unity Christian, Iowa 38

Sioux Falls Lincoln 78, Aberdeen Central 58

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Rapid City Central 50

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Pierre 57

St. Thomas More 43, Sturgis Brown 24

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 51, Potter County 50

Tea Area 62, Crofton, Neb. 27

Wagner 59, Corsica/Stickney 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Avon 37, Alcester-Hudson 28

Belle Fourche 54, Douglas 26

Castlewood 54, Deuel 35

Chamberlain 45, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 14

Clark/Willow Lake 50, Webster 41

Dakota Valley 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 53

Deubrook 82, Chester 51

Faulkton 58, North Central Co-Op 48

Harding County 40, Faith 38

Harrisburg 39, Huron 34

Henry 61, DeSmet 32

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Jones County 59, Bison 16

Kadoka Area 57, Colome 23

Leola/Frederick 53, Waverly-South Shore 14

Little Wound 53, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 41

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Tri-Valley 49

New Underwood 48, Lead-Deadwood 24

Newell 40, McIntosh 10

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 66, Canistota 62

Rapid City Central 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Unity Christian, Iowa 46

Sioux Falls Washington 57, Pierre 49

Sully Buttes 52, Northwestern 39

Wagner 67, Corsica/Stickney 33

Wall 59, Bennett County 23

Winner 68, Gregory 43

Wolsey-Wessington 53, Estelline/Hendricks 23

Shiloh, N.D. 85, Rapid City Christian 79

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News