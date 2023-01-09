 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 9

prep basketball scores photo
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Monday's Scores

Boys scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sully Buttes 59

Bridgewater-Emery 72, Colman-Egan 53

DeSmet 59, Clark/Willow Lake 40

Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 38

Gregory 55, Chamberlain 44

Groton Area 73, Sisseton 20

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 67, Arlington 50

Lakota Tech 65, Red Cloud 64

Milbank 67, Britton-Hecla 33

Philip 87, Stanley County 37

Platte-Geddes 46, Corsica/Stickney 39

Sioux Falls Washington 49, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 41

South Border, N.D. 71, Herreid/Selby Area 66

Tea Area 75, Canton 45

Timber Lake 67, McIntosh 23

Waubay/Summit 74, Webster 41

Winner 75, Bon Homme 26

Girls Scores

Arlington/Lake Preston 70, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 56

Belle Fourche 68, Sundance, Wyo. 21

Canton 62, Tea Area 46

Corsica/Stickney 44, Platte-Geddes 30

DeSmet 45, Willow Lake 28

Ethan 61, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54

Florence/Henry 71, Waubay/Summit 24

James Valley Christian 41, Highmore-Harrold 33

Lennox 47, Dell Rapids 38

Northwestern 50, Britton-Hecla 29

Parkston 38, Hanson 34

Red Cloud 63, Lakota Tech 49

Sioux Falls Washington 42, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 33

Stanley County 33, Philip 31, OT

Sully Buttes 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 41

Todd County 51, Douglas 33

Tri-Valley 56, Baltic 34

Winner 46, Bon Homme 34

