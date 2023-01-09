SD prep basketball scores for Jan. 9

Monday's Scores
Boys scores
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sully Buttes 59
Bridgewater-Emery 72, Colman-Egan 53
DeSmet 59, Clark/Willow Lake 40
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 38
Gregory 55, Chamberlain 44
Groton Area 73, Sisseton 20
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 67, Arlington 50
Lakota Tech 65, Red Cloud 64
Milbank 67, Britton-Hecla 33
Philip 87, Stanley County 37
Platte-Geddes 46, Corsica/Stickney 39
Sioux Falls Washington 49, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 41
South Border, N.D. 71, Herreid/Selby Area 66
Tea Area 75, Canton 45
Timber Lake 67, McIntosh 23
Waubay/Summit 74, Webster 41
Winner 75, Bon Homme 26
Girls Scores
Arlington/Lake Preston 70, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 56
Belle Fourche 68, Sundance, Wyo. 21
Canton 62, Tea Area 46
Corsica/Stickney 44, Platte-Geddes 30
DeSmet 45, Willow Lake 28
Ethan 61, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54
Florence/Henry 71, Waubay/Summit 24
James Valley Christian 41, Highmore-Harrold 33
Lennox 47, Dell Rapids 38
Northwestern 50, Britton-Hecla 29
Parkston 38, Hanson 34
Red Cloud 63, Lakota Tech 49
Sioux Falls Washington 42, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 33
Stanley County 33, Philip 31, OT
Sully Buttes 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 41
Todd County 51, Douglas 33
Tri-Valley 56, Baltic 34
Winner 46, Bon Homme 34