Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Region 1A Tournament
Final Round
Groton Area 48, Milbank 39
Waubay/Summit 44, Tiospa Zina Tribal 36
Region 2A Tournament
Final Round
Hamlin 55, Clark/Willow Lake 35
Sioux Valley 77, Deuel 56
Region 3A Tournament
Final Round
Madison 67, Dell Rapids 60
Sioux Falls Christian 71, West Central 46
Region 4A Tournament
Final Round
Dakota Valley 74, Tea Area 65
Elk Point-Jefferson 63, Vermillion 37
Region 5A Tournament
Final Round
Hanson 59, Platte-Geddes 46
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66, Parkston 45
Region 6A Tournament
Final Round
McLaughlin 43, Mobridge-Pollock 35
Miller 68, Crow Creek 66
Region 7A Tournament
Final Round
Pine Ridge 47, Red Cloud 44
Winner 52, Lakota Tech 46
Region 8A Tournament
Final Round
Hot Springs 77, Rapid City Christian 67
St. Thomas More 48, Belle Fourche 32
Region 1B Tournament
Final Round
Aberdeen Christian 85, Hitchcock-Tulare 49
Northwestern 63, Warner 38
Region 2B Tournament
Final Round
Castlewood 64, James Valley Christian 59
DeSmet 55, Wolsey-Wessington 45
Region 3B Tournament
Final Round
Ethan 56, Dell Rapids St. Mary 44
Howard 58, Bridgewater-Emery 45
Region 4B Tournament
Final Round
Irene-Wakonda 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 52
Viborg-Hurley 70, Scotland 38
Region 5B Tournament
Final Round
Gregory 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42
Wessington Springs 64, Marty Indian 58
Region 6B Tournament
Final Round
Ipswich 59, Highmore-Harrold 50
Lower Brule 74, Herreid/Selby Area 41
Region 7B Tournament
Final Round
Crazy Horse 55, Philip 52
White River 73, Jones County 44
Region 8B Tournament
Final Round
Faith 96, Tiospaye Topa 66
Harding County 70, Lemmon 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AA SoDak 16
Harrisburg 35, Spearfish 30
Mitchell 53, Brandon Valley 49
Pierre T F Riggs High School 68, Brookings 42
Rapid City Stevens 62, Huron 48
Sioux Falls Jefferson 57, Aberdeen Central 41
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 63, Rapid City Central 26
Sioux Falls Washington 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Watertown 38, Sioux Falls Lincoln 36