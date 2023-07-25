At its meeting Tuesday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors approved a new rule governing fan ejections and set a $500 fine for schools that employ coaches who have not taken their required courses.

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said member schools have been asking for a fan ejection policy that could serve as a baseline for the actions taken when an adult is ejected from a contest. Swartos said schools are free to set a stricter policy.

The policy approved on Tuesday says once a spectator is ejected from a contest, that fan is banned from the next contest as well. A second ejection results in a mandatory four-contest suspension. A third ejection in a single sports season results in the fan being suspended from the remaining contests in that season.

In order to be able to return to games or activities, the ejected spectator must meet with the local school administration as well as take an online sportsmanship course and show proof of course completion to SDHSAA.

There was some discussion among board members about how to interpret the policy.

“We’re interpreting this as per sport,” Swartos said.

In other words, an ejection from a volleyball game would not preclude a spectator from attending a basketball game. That spectator would be suspended from the next volleyball game.

The new $500 fine for schools is a safety measure, according to Swartos, who explained that there have been too many incidents of schools vouching for coaches as having taken the required courses, only to find out later that they didn’t complete the training.

“We find that people are lying about that,” Swartos said.

Courses that must be completed once include Fundamentals of Coaching and Understanding Copyright. Concussion in Sports and Heat Illness Prevention must be renewed every year after June 1. A First Aid, Health and Safety course and a Collapsed Athlete course must be renewed every two years. A Cheer and Dance course is renewed every four years.

A coach who has not taken the proper course can put the school at risk of a lawsuit if there is an accident or injury on the field.

“You as a school are going to be flapping in the wind,” Swartos said.

While the school will be fined for the infraction, there is nothing keeping it from passing that cost along to the coach. “If they want to charge that to their coach, they can charge that to their coach,” Swartos said.

SDHSAA signs contract for help finding corporate sponsors

The South Dakota High School Activities Association is going to get some help growing and managing its corporate partnerships. At its meeting Tuesday, the SDHSAA board of directors approved a 10-year contract with Teall Properties Group of North Carolina.

According to SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos, the company specializes in helping high school activities associations attract corporate partners. Swartos has been overseeing corporate partners, but he told the board that he has no marketing experience. “I’m not an expert.”

SDHSAA currently takes in $560,000 from corporate sponsors that include Farmers Union Insurance, U.S. Army National Guard, Billion Auto, Dakotah Bank, Sanford Health, S.D. Public Broadcasting, Fine Designs and Baden. Some offer annual funding while others make their contributions through goods or services.

Swartos said the funding goes toward paying for catastrophic insurance policies for all member schools as well as paying rent and fees for some facilities that are used for state tournaments.

The agreement with Teall guarantees $560,000 to the association and adds a minimum of $10,000 a year through the life of the contract. As Teall attracts more corporate sponsors, that money will be split with the association.

Swartos said that the contract is for 10 years because the first years won’t be lucrative for Teall. “They’re losing money at the beginning of this.”

Swartos explained that Teall will hire someone from South Dakota to work in the SDHSAA office. The association will have the final say on the new hire as well as whether sponsorships are accepted. “We don’t want this to turn into NASCAR, with advertisements all over the place,” Swartos said.

The association is considering renting gymnastics equipment for the state meet rather than having the host school transport its equipment to various sites. Swartos said that $15,000 cost is an example of something that Teall may find a company to sponsor.

Swartos has talked to his peers who are working with Teall. “They all say, ‘It’s one of the best things we’ve ever done.’”

The board unanimously approved the contract.

The board also approved the annual renewal of the Billion Auto corporate sponsorship. Billion supplies four vehicles to the association for use by the executive director and the three assistant executive directors as they travel to activities across the state.

New SDHSAA goals include recruitment of coaches, study of transfer eligibility

The South Dakota High School Activities board of directors has a couple of new goals for the new school year as well as some goals that have been held over from last year.

One new goal is to form a committee to study the eligibility of athletes that transfer from one school to another. SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said during a board meeting Tuesday there has been a disturbing trend of “super teams” being formed through athlete transfers.

Another committee will be formed, Swartos said, with the goal of looking at ways to recruit more athletic coaches. He said the committee will look at ways to work with South Dakota universities and the state Department of Education. The association will also continue its goal of trying to recruit more officials.

SDHSAA will continue to work on organizing an economic impact study. Swartos said gauging the economic impact of state events could lead to contracts for hotels or meals during state events.

Emphasizing the importance of sportsmanship is another goal held over from last year. The association will continue the effort “to clean up behavior at our events,” Swartos said.

Two other holdover goals are the work of a calendar committee which will study when events are held during the school year and a classification committee which will study how decisions are made about placing schools in the right classification to ensure fair and safe competition.

Madison, Harrisburg principals elected to SDHSAA board

Two high school principals have been elected to serve on the board of directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

In a runoff election to decide who will represent Division III schools, Adam Shaw of Madison defeated Jeff Sheehan of Hamlin on a vote of 80 to 45. Shaw will serve a five-year term.

Ryan Rollinger of Harrisburg won a three-way election to be the board representative from large schools. Rollinger had 77 votes, defeating Rapid City Stevens Assistant Principal Krista Inman with 32 votes and Sioux Falls Jefferson Principal Dan Conrad with 15 votes. Rollinger will serve for two-years, filling out the remaining term of former board member Mike Talley of Rapid City.

All SDHSAA member schools had a vote in choosing the new board members.