North Dakota State had four players score in double digits as the Bison earned an 89-79 victory over South Dakota State in the Summit League Tournament semifinals Monday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

North Dakota State jumped out to an early advantage and led by as many as 15 in the first half. An Andrew Morgan completed 3-point play put the Bison ahead 21-6 as part of a 17-0 run with 11 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the opening half. The Bison took the lead by outshooting the Jackrabbits 57-19% from the floor during that span.

The Jackrabbits worked their back into the matchup by going on a 10-point scoring run. A set of consecutive field goals by Alex Arians capped the spree, making it a 25-24 margin at the 5:33 mark. SDSU took its second lead of the first half following an Arians jumper with 4:14 to go as the Jacks went up 28-27.

Following an Arians free throw, NDSU responded with a six-point scoring run, then used a separate stretch of five straight points to eventually take a 40-34 lead into halftime. The Jackrabbits stuck with the Bison through 20 minutes behind 13 points from Arians and nine from Matt Mims.

An Arians field goal and Mims 3-pointer cut the deficit to NDSU, 42-39, in the early moments of the second half. The Bison then built their advantage back to double digits with 15:13 remaining. A Grant Nelson 3-pointer put NDSU ahead by 20 with at the 7:34 mark of the second half.

The Jackrabbits attempted to put together a final push but it took until under a minute on the clock for SDSU to bring the margin back to single digits.

Nelson recorded a double-double with 20 points and 22 rebounds to pace the Bison. Boden Skunberg scored 24 points, followed by Morgan (14) and Damari Wheeler-Thomas (17).

Mims and Arians had notable efforts in the score column for the Jackrabbits. Mims registered a career-high 19 points and Arians finished by tying his career high with 20 points. Mayo contributed with 18 points for SDSU.

NDSU outshot South Dakota State 56-44% from the field. The Bison also finished with a 37-24 edge on the glass.

SDSU's defeat to NDSU dropped its all-time record at The Summit League Tournament to 25-9. The Jackrabbits are now 4-2 against the Bison at the Summit League postseason championship.