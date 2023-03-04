Top-seeded South Dakota State trailed after the first quarter, but pulled away from No. 8 seed St. Thomas to post a 87-59 victory over the Tommies in Saturday's opening quarterfinal of the Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Redshirt senior Myah Selland led six Jackrabbits with at least eight points as she scored a team-high 15 points. Sophomore Paige Meyer finished with 14 and freshman Brooklyn Meyer chipped in with 11.It was the 19th-straight win for the Jackrabbits, who have won their last seven games by 20-plus points. The Tommies were in it early, holding an 18-14 lead after the first quarter when Jade Hill's driving layup with 14 seconds to go provided them with what would be their largest lead of the game. Hill had five points in the stanza and UST scored seven points off seven SDSU turnovers to help gain the lead.

The Tommies' advantage would be short-lived, however, as the Jackrabbits opened the second quarter on a 12-2 run and were able to stake themselves to a 40-29 lead at the break. Selland and company went 10-for-14 from the field in the stanza as they outscored the Tommies 26-11 to take control of the contest. SDSU extended its lead to 17 by the end of the third quarter and tacked on 11 more points to that advantage in the final 10 minutes.

UST was led in scoring by senior Jordyn Glenn, who had the best scoring game of her Tommies career, finishing with 18 on a perfect day of shooting. She went 7-for-7 from the field and 2-for-2 from the foul line. Jo Langbehn added 16 and went 6-for-8 from the field, but outside of her and Glynn's efforts, the rest of the Tommies were just 8-for-36.The Jackrabbits move on to play the winner of Sunday's South Dakota-Oral Roberts matchup in Monday's first semifinal at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Turning point

After entering the second quarter trailing 18-14, SDSU reeled off a 12-2 run to start and never relinquished the lead.

Inside the Box Score

The Jackrabbits were 10-for-14 from the field during a second quarter where they outscored St. Thomas 26-11.

The Tommies forced seven first-quarter turnovers to build an 18-14 advantage.

SDSU held a 33-28 advantage on the glass with Myah Selland leading all players with eight boards.

UST senior Jordyn Glenn scored a career-high 18 points for the Tommies and did not miss a shot, going 7-for-7 from the field, including 2-for-2 efforts from 3-point range and the foul line.

Other notes

South Dakota State advanced to the tournament semifinals for the 14th time in 15 appearances.

The Jackrabbits extended their overall winning streak to 19 after and have won their last seven by 20-plus points.

Jackrabbit men beat Omaha in tournament QF

South Dakota State stepped up its defense in the second half and put together one of its best 20-minute efforts of the season to hold off an upset bid by Omaha, eventually claiming a 63-55 victory over the Mavs on Saturday in the quarterfinals of The Summit League Championship at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Mavericks got off to a hot start offensively and hung with the Jackrabbits throughout the first half. SDSU held a six-point lead at the 14 minute, 55 second mark of the opening half, but Omaha's over 50% shooting percentage kept the Mavs in striking territory. The two sides combined for five lead changes and four tie scores with the Jackrabbits taking a 40-39 lead into halftime.

Omaha stayed with SDSU by shooting 15 for 28 (53.6%) from the floor, including a 9 of 16 (56.3%) clip from long range. The Jacks shot just 41.4% but went to the line and made all 10 of their free throws.

Following an Alex Arians 3-pointer to begin the second half, Omaha scored five straight points to take a 44-43 lead with just over 17 minutes remaining.

The Jackrabbits responded with two Arians free throws and four straight points by Zeke Mayo. JJ White drained a 3 to cut the Omaha deficit to 48-47. SDSU followed with a 10-2 run to extend its lead to a game-high nine to that point with under three minutes to go.

SDSU's defensive performance sealed the win for the Jackrabbits. The Jacks gave up a season low to opponents of 16 points in the second half, 10 less than their previous low of 26 in the second half they allowed at North Dakota on Jan. 7.

While both teams shot under 19% from the field in the second half, SDSU took advantage of 16 trips to the free throw line to Omaha's three. The Jackrabbits also held the Mavs to a 1-for-13 mark from 3-point range in the final 20 minutes of play.

Omaha was paced by a 7-for-11 clip and 19-point performance from Jaeden Marshall in the first half, but the Maverick guard missed all six of his field goals in the second half thanks to a strong stand made defensively by Charlie Easley.

South Dakota State was led offensively by a season-high 18 points by Arians. Zeke Mayo registered a near double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Also contributing in the score column for SDSU was Matt Mims (9), Easley (8), Matt Dentlinger (7) and Matthew Mors (7).

The Mavs were led by Marshall's 19 points. Frankie Fidler followed him with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Omaha shot 35% overall from the floor, SDSU's second lowest mark given up to an opponent this year.

SDSU's win improved their record to 12-3 all-time at The Summit League Tournament in quarterfinal contests. The Jacks also are 4-0 versus the Mavericks at the conference championship.

Up Next, the Jackrabbits improved to 19-12 overall in the 2022-23 season. SDSU advances to Monday's semifinal round and will face the winner of No. 3 seed North Dakota State vs. No. 6 seed South Dakota at 7:30 p.m. MT.