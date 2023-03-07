For the first time since 2019, the South Dakota State women's basketball team hoisted the Summit League trophy following a 91-53 trouncing of the sixth-seeded Omaha Mavericks.

It was a game where the Jackrabbits nabbed the lead early, and didn't let Omaha back into it.

About six minutes into the game, the Jackrabbits found their offensive footing, finishing the first quarter on an 8-0 run. In the second quarter, the Jackrabbits continued their offensive attack to grow the run to 19-2.

By halftime, the Jackrabbits had a 28-point lead. From there, the game seemed to be a formality. At one point, the lead bloated to 42 points with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

Omaha came out of the halftime break looking better offensively, improving its shooting percentage to 46.4% from the first half’s 20%. But, it was too little, too late for Omaha coach Carrie Banks’ squad.

With the win, the Jackrabbits automatically qualify for a bid in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. The program's last appearance came back in 2021 when they bowed out in the first round following a 72-55 loss to Syracuse.

Here’s how the Jackrabbits secured their March Madness spot.

Jacks use hot shooting to run past Mavericks

Coming into the game, the Jackrabbits’ offense averaged 79 points per game. On Tuesday afternoon, they kicked it into yet another gear.

In the first quarter, the Jackrabbits connected on eight of their 14 attempts from the floor, while connecting on 3-of-4 3-point attempts.

Haleigh Timmer, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player provided a spark early on for the Jackrabbits scoring 10 points in the first quarter alone. Timmer finished with a team-high 18 points.

“I think our team does a good job of just staying focused in those moments and we all just play off each other so well. And like I said, it could be anyone today on this team, we’re just so deep,” Timmer said. “So, I think yeah, they just hit me.”

Going into the halftime break the Jackrabbits ended things by shooting at a 65.2% clip from the field and connecting on 6-of-9 attempts beyond the arc.

“I definitely think there were some nerves. And I do think that they responded better in the second half and battled and played more like a team that I’m accustomed to coaching, but you just can’t dig yourself a hole like that against this particular team that plays really well,” Banks said.

In the second half, the Jackrabbits continued their success shooting the ball, connecting on 59% of shots from the field and 70% from three-point range. South Dakota State finished with a team shooting percentage of 62% and 68.4% from 3-point range.

“This team is really hard to defend because they are so unselfish. They pass the ball really well, they move very well on the floor, their spacing is good. I do believe that our guard play is a huge, huge positive for this year’s team,” said SDSU coach Aaron Johnston. “They make 3s, and pass the ball so well … They create a lot for each other. Then you have someone like Myah (Selland), Paiton (Burckhard), Kallie (Thiesen), Brooklyn (Meyer) inside that really requires sonme attention, too. So there’s just a lot of people that can make plays, but a lot of really unselfish people too.”

Alongside Timmer, Paige Meyer had 16 points and five rebounds. Paiton Burckhard had 14 points and three assists for the Jacks, while Summit League Player of the Year Myah Selland had 11 points and five rebounds.

Omaha was led by junior guard Katie Keitges with 11 points.

South Dakota State’s defense causes problems for Omaha

In the first four possessions of the contest, Omaha committed three turnovers.

That was a sign of things to come.

The Mavericks would go on to commit 11 total turnovers in the first half alone, with the Jackrabbits capitalizing on those opportunities with 19 points off them. In all, the Jackrabbits finished with 29 points off of Mavericks’ miscues.

Along with turnovers, the Jackrabbits sent back a number of Maverick shot attempts. In the first half alone, South Dakota State recorded six blocks, four of them from Tori Nelson.

In the second half, the Mavericks improved a bit offensively, connecting on 46.4% of their shots from the field. The Jackrabbits were still able to force six second-half turnovers and finished the game with 10 steals, led by Tori Nelson who had a team-high of three.

“Out on the floor, defensively, we just played so well throughout the entire tournament. We’ve had really good defensive teams, I don’t like to rank things, but I can’t remember a defensive team better than this team,” Johnston said. “Whatever our best is, this is one of them.”

As a team, the Mavericks finished the game shooting at a 34% clip and were 6-for-17 from 3-point range.

Throughout the tournament, the Jackrabbits’ defense held their opponents to an average of 56 points per game.

Jacks finish unbeaten in Summit League, eye postseason

With the win, South Dakota State completed a perfect conference season.

In the conference tournament, the Jackrabbits picked up wins over 8-seeded St. Thomas and 5-seeded Oral Roberts before capping it off with a final win over 6-seeded Omaha.

While South Dakota State opened as 25.5-point favorites in the title game, Omaha turned heads at the Summit League Tournament with wins over the 3-seeded North Dakota Fighting Hawks and Kansas City. For the Mavericks, it was their second appearance in the conference final in three years.

“I think it’s just really encouraging for our group to get here, into this stage and to get that experience and now we know what it takes,” Banks said. “Now we know what this game is all about and it’ll be something that we can come back to and talk about in the future.”

Now, the Jacks will await to find out their first-round opponent in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. The first round of the tournament is scheduled for March 17 and 18.

For Johnston, it’s the 11th time he's taken the program to the NCAA Tournament in his 23-year tenure. South Dakota State made the jump to Division I in 2004-2005.

“To go into the NCAA Tournament really playing high-level basketball is where you want to be. I think this team will have a lot of confidence going in and it just comes down to matchups and how you can play on that particular day,” Johnston said.