South Dakota State women's basketball player Myah Selland has signed a training camp contract with the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx.

Selland will report to the Lynx ahead of the first day of WNBA training camp on April 30. Preseason games across the league begin May 5 and the team's season opener is against the Chicago Sky on May 19.

Selland ended her career at South Dakota State as an all-time Jackrabbit great. She ranks second in career scoring (2,167), fourth in career rebounding (887) and fifth in career assists (452) all-time at SDSU. Selland is the only player who ranks inside the top-10 in all three categories.

As senior this season, Selland led the Jackrabbits with 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest. She was the Summit League Player of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Summit Tournament Team while guiding the Jacks to regular season and postseason conference titles as well as to the the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The two-time Summit League Player of the Year helped the Jackrabbits to four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2019. In Selland's six seasons, SDSU won four Summit League regular seasons and three Summit League tournament championships.

Selland was a WBCA All-America Honorable Mention in 2021 and was the WNIT MVP in 2022. She is a three-time All-Summit First Team honoree and two-time Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year finalist (2021, 2023).