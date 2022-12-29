Second-half surge sparks Stevens girls to win over rival Central

An Adriana Young bucket to open the second half, cutting Thursday night’s game to a one-point margin, gave the impression that a close battle between rivals Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens would continue deep into the contest.

The Raiders had other plans, however, igniting on both sides of the ball and surging ahead with a massive 21-0 run to pull away from the Cobblers and secure a 60-37 victory at Naasz Gymnasium to take the first of two meetings against their crosstown foe this season.

“Offensively, we came off high-ball screens and Taaliyah (Porter) just made the right reads. She did a great job taking care of the basketball and getting it to the right people,” Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring said of his point guard. “And defensively, we really locked in on what they do well. We stopped their drives, I thought, we made them take tough shots and then we were able to get out in transition a little bit better too.”

Porter tallied a game-high 16 points on 5 of 9 shooting and added three assists for the Raiders (3-1), who collected 11 steals and forced 20 turnovers. Isabell Higgins scored 11 points, and Finley Love chipped in all eight of her points on her squad’s decisive run. Stevens shot 33.3% from the floor, went 8 of 24 from 3-point range and knocked down 14 of 22 free throws.

“We really just had to lock down on defense and communicate, because going into halftime we were getting tired and weren’t communicating as well,” said Higgins, whose team outscored Central 33-13 in the second half. “We decided to communicate those screens, then we could just get defensive steals and put the pressure on the ball. After that it was easy to score.”

Marielle Colhoff, Teila Jiron and Leila Landry picked up six points apiece for the Cobblers (2-2), who shot 23.4%, went 1 of 11 from beyond the arc and converted 12 of 16 free throws.

“They outworked us and they made better decisions,” Central head coach Josh Mach said. “Give credit to Stevens; I thought they really played well defensively and they caused our ball-handlers some problems.”

Thursday’s game marked the first for Stevens in 19 days, nine for Central, as winter weather and sub-zero temperatures across the state earlier this month forced cancellations, then came the holiday break. Both teams had rust to shake off.

“The first quarter started slow and I think we knew it was going to,” Dannenbring said. “But every game we’ve played so far this year has been a slow start, so I don’t know if we need to do something different as far as our warmup drills or whatever, or maybe I just need to run some sets that are going to get us better shots.”

Mach said he’s eager for his unit to get back into a rhythm to try and string some wins together.

“We need to get something going in a row and keep plugging away and see what happens,” he said. “Games matter now because of the (SoDak) 16 and all that stuff, but we’ve just got to try and get better every day, and hopefully wins will take care of themselves.”

The Raiders, leading 11-10 after the first quarter, started to get things rolling in the second. Porter hit a corner 3, Claire Fierro tallied an easy bucket from under the boards on an inbounds pass from Brittany Jones and Gabbie Love knocked down a baseline jumper as Stevens opened the period on a 13-4 run, including a stretch of seven straight, to build a double-digit lead up 24-14 with 2:03 to play.

But the Cobblers answered, roaring back with 10 in a row, four apiece from Colhoff and Aaliyah Jones, to level the score at 24-24 with less than a minute before halftime. Brittany Jones gave the lead back to the Raiders by drilling a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer.

“They did a good job of flustering us and being sneaky and doing smart things,” Dannenbring said. “They battled us, and we just had to make sure that we took care of moving the basketball and being a little bit more patient offensively.”

Stevens regrouped and marched ahead in the third quarter with its 21-0 stretch. Porter scored seven points on the run, including a spin-move bucket in the paint and a 3-point play, while a Wathen 3 pushed the lead back into double digits before Love capped off the run with six straight points, including a 3 that made it a 20-point game, as well as a steal and fastbreak layup.

A Landry free throw ended the run with 27.7 ticks left in the third quarter.

“We’ve just to keep working,” Mach said. “I don’t think it’s anything in particular, I think we’ve got to be able to handle adversity and start working together when things get tough.”

Scoring was more balanced in the fourth quarter, 12-10 in favor of the Raiders, who held onto their big advantage and finished off the win with a Halle Peterson 3-pointer to reach their largest lead of the evening, which wound up serving as the final score.

Stevens is back in action Tuesday in Spearfish, while Central has the next seven days off and plays the second of three straight home games Jan. 6 against Sioux Falls Jefferson.