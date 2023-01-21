Sharp-shooting Arrow boys, girls beat Cobblers

The Watertown boys basketball team knocked down a dozen 3-pointers and shot 54.5% from beyond the arc Saturday at Naasz Gym.

Rapid City Central struggled to keep up with the barrage on the other end and shot 32.5% from the field and 23.1% from 3-point range.

Seven different Arrows knocked down a 3 as they never trailed and cruised to a 64-31 road victory.

“They kind of punched us right in the mouth,” Central head coach T.J. Hay said. “We were back on our heels and we just didn't guard like we're capable of guarding. It was one of those things where it didn’t matter which player it was, every open shot was a knocked-down 3.”

Three Watertown (3-7) players finished in double figures as Dylan Rawdon led all scorers with 12 points. Caden Beauchamp and Kahen Kranz each totaled 10 points.

“We can't afford to give open looks and we gave a ton of them today,” Hay said. “We had two guys guarding one guy, because we refused to talk to each other, and nobody closed out so they knocked down a 3. Next thing you know it's a 12, 15, 18-point game, then we're scrambling down by 20.”

Cameron Steidley led the Cobblers (5-5) with 11 points off the bench, all in the second half. Shun-Zi White Woman added eight points and five rebounds.

Watertown established its presence on the glass and finished plus-15 on the boards with nine offensive rebounds. Central managed just four offensive rebounds.

The Arrows jumped out to an early 6-5 lead with under six minutes left in the first quarter. Watertown closed the frame on a 13-2 run and pushed its lead to 13 after one.

In the second quarter, the Arrows continued to let it fly and knocked down four of their six first-quarter 3s. At halftime, Watertown led 33-14 and never looked back en route to a 33-point road win.

Central returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as it hosts Spearfish at Naasz Gym.

“After every game, win or lose, we talk about how we have to get better,” Hay said. “We played decent last night and obviously there are a lot of things we saw today. We just have to show up to practice, willing to improve.”

Watertown girls bury 15 3s, roll Central

The Watertown girls buried 65.2% of their 3-pointers on 15 of 23 attempts Saturday at Naasz Gym.

The Arrows trailed the Cobblers by six with just over two minutes left in the first period, but closed the quarter on a 10-0 run and never looked back.

Watertown went on to claim a 77-34 road victory and handed Central its third straight loss.

“Watertown played harder than us,” Cobblers coach Josh Mach said. “We’ve got to get back to work, try to get on the same page and start playing better together as a team. It's an effort thing.”

Maddy Rohde paced the Arrows (5-5) with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. The senior knocked down 5 of 10 3s.

Jaida Young and Miranda Falconer finished with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Young and Falconer each connected on all three of their 3-point attempts.

Villique Fallis led Central (4-6) with seven points. The Cobblers shot 26.8% from the field and 25% from 3.

“The only uncontested shots we got were 3s,” Mach said. “We haven’t been shooting well all season, so we can’t live by (the 3).”

Central continued to fight early in the second quarter and trailed by three with 4:46 to go in the half.

But Watertown responded with a 17-0 run to close the period, which included five straight 3s to push its lead to 20 at the break and put the game out of reach.

Central returns to the floor at 6 p.m. Thursday as it hosts Spearfish at Naasz Gym.