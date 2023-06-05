Allison Kahler normally gets nervous when she steps onto the golf course, especially in a high stakes tournament.

But the Bison senior said she felt calm and relaxed on Monday in her final Class B State Tournament at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown.

The extra confidence paid off as Kahler finished Day 1 of the tournament atop the leaderboard by two strokes with a 4-over 76.

“I was feeling very relaxed during my round today,” Kahler said. “When you’re in the lead there’s pressure, but there’s also a sense of calm because you know that you have a lead over the rest of the field.”

Bison head coach Jeffery Johnson said he couldn’t be more pleased with the confidence that Kahler played with to open the tournament and he hopes to see it continue Tuesday in the championship round.

“I’m very pleased with how she came up with that composure,” Johnson said. “That was the biggest thing that shined with her today and that’s why she’s in the lead.”

The South Dakota Mines signee said the confidence resulted from a three-fold line of thinking.

“I know how much time I put in preparing myself for this moment and I trusted myself with that,” she said. “The other thing was that I knew my coach, teammates, family and supporters had faith in me, so I knew I had to have faith in myself. The third thing is that I always know God is with me out on the course and He’ll take care of me.”

Kahler finished the day with an impressive three birdies and nine pars to stay in front of teammate and state defending co-champion Greta Anderson and Chester’s Jadyn McDonald, who finished Day 1 tied for second at 78.

Johnson said he never counts Anderson out of the mix when she gets to the tee box at State.

“She’s done that since Day 1,” Johnson said. “When she gets to a state tournament that’s Greta, she just knows how to do that. It’s super, super exciting to see her do it again in her senior year.”

Bison sat in second place on Monday evening at 252 and trailed Chester by seven strokes.

Johnson wants to see a lot of the same from Anderson and Kahler on the course Tuesday and thinks the race for a second-straight team title tightens up.

“I think that the team race is going to tighten up and they're going to get us where we need to be,” Johnson said.

Burke is tied for sixth at 277 and Jones County sat in 11th at 298.

Burke's Adisyn Indahl is eighth with an 82, Jones County's Kamri Kittleson is tied for ninth with an 84 and Gregory's Jessie Jo VanDerWerff is 11th with an 85.

The final round of the Class B tournament tees off at 7 a.m. MT Tuesday at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown.