Simeon Birnbaum wrapped up Nike Outdoor Nationals with another victory on the national stage at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The Rapid City Stevens graduate overcame rainy conditions to win the boys mile championship at 4 minutes, 2.22 seconds. Birnbaum won the title by .36 seconds.

The University of Oregon signee fought back in the final 100 meters to overtake Camarillo, California's Emilio Young.

As Birnbaum crossed the finish line he turned to his left and held his finger over his mouth to shush the Stanford signee.

"A lot of people were saying that these were the guys they had to beat to prove I'm the best, even though I knew I was the best and I was able to take them down pretty steadily today," Birnbaum told Eugene's KVAL-TV. "I was confident with 100 to go and it wasn't completely all out, so I'm happy about it and I think I'm the best."

The victory capped a week that also saw Birnbaum win the Brooks PR 2-mile and finish third in the Nike Outdoor Nationals pro 1500-meter run with the second best time in American high school history.