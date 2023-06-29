Simeon Birnbaum added one final distinction to his high school running ledger Thursday, being named South Dakota's boys track and field Gatorade Player of the Year for the second time.

The Rapid City Stevens graduate has now earned Gatorade Player of the Year four times, adding back-to-back awards in cross country as well.

The 6-foot-1, 145-pound Birnbaum produced an unbeaten season against prep competitors that left his name all over the national record books. He won the 3200-meter run with his 8:34.10 effort at the Arcadia Invitational, which was the No. 1 time among high school boys in the United States 2023 and set a National Federation of State High School Associations record, eclipsing a 15-year-old mark.

Birnbaum also won the 2-mile run at the Brooks PR Invitational in 8:34.10, which ranked No. 1 nationally among prep competitors in 2023 and No. 2 in U.S. prep history. He also ranked No. 1 nationally and No. 4 all-time in the mile thanks to his 3:57.53 clocking that won the HOKA Festival of Miles. He cashed in with a national title in the mile at the Nike Outdoor Nationals (4:02.22).

In a 1500 race against a field of professionals at the Nike Outdoor Nationals, he took third with a time of 3:37.93 — the No. 2 clocking in U.S. prep history in the event.

Among South Dakota competition, he went a perfect 4 for 4 at the state meet, winning Class AA state titles in the 800 (1:53.02) and 1600 (3:56.14) for the third straight season, and back-to-back 3200 (9:22.96) and sprint medley (3:34.12) titles. His time in the 1600 broke a state meet record by more than seven seconds.

“Simeon Birnbaum put on a MasterClass in distance-running excellence this spring, perfectly executing race plan after race plan at major meets to compile the most impressive season-long resume in the distance events in prep history,” said Rich Gonzalez, editor of PrepCalTrack.com. “This has truly become a Golden Age for high school distance running, and Simeon raised the bar even higher this spring.”

Birnbaum has volunteered locally as part of multiple fundraising campaigns to benefit the Rushmore Youth Thunder Hockey program. He has also donated his time as a youth track mentor. He has maintained a weighted 3.92 GPA in the classroom and has signed to continue his running career at the University of Oregon.

Birnbaum is the sixth athlete from Stevens to receive Gatorade Player of the Year honors in boys track and field.