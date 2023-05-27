Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX FALLS — Simeon Birnbaum’s final high school race on South Dakota soil served as a celebration in more ways than one.

For starters, the Rapid City Stevens runner capped a sensational career by capturing yet another long-standing record. The grandstand at Howard Wood Field responded and honored their own with a standing ovation.

Birnbaum went scorched-earth in the 1600-meter run to finish at 4 minutes, 2.78 seconds and shatter the state meet record previously set by Huron’s Rod DeHaveen (4:09.8) in 1984.

“This is a very pure form of joy,” he told The Journal when he stepped off the podium. “I had a great race out there today and it was a great way to cap off my high school career.”

The senior didn’t plan on pushing hard this weekend because of a gnarly slate of summer races, but he received a little extra motivation from a meet official. As Birnbaum crossed the finish line in the 800 on Friday, he flapped his arms and did a “bird celebration” as an homage to teammates who requested it.

Somebody apparently took exception to the gesture and sent a warning to Birnbaum’s coach that if he did it again on Saturday there would be consequences. It gave him another reason to put an exclamation point on his high school career.

“I thought, if they’re not going to let me celebrate, I’ll put on a show without a celebration,” Birnbaum said. “I’m a gamer, I’m a go-getter and I’m extremely competitive. If somebody tries to get in my way, I’ll do everything I can to still be me and do what I can to have fun.”

Birnbaum said that he still wasn’t sure what his plan for the race was when he stood on the starting line. His Stevens teammates said they wanted him to go all-out but were kept in the dark at the start of the race as well.

The Raider made his intentions clear as soon as the gun fired when he jumped out in front of the pack and never looked back.

“I made the decision in the first couple steps that I was going to make it fast,” Birnbaum said. “My main goal was to work on my close and I closed in 57 seconds, even off that fast pace. I was able to run hard, relax and work on my close.”

All in all, the support for Birnbaum’s long list of accomplishments was palpable at the venue on Saturday.

His Stevens teammate, Grady Loos, said Birnbaum seemed like a celebrity when they walked through the gates in Sioux Falls on the final day. Upon entry, volunteers, athletes and fans clamored for Birnbaum’s attention and some even took pictures with him.

“That’s an experience that I need to take in now,” Birnbaum said. “This might be the only time in my life when people ask me for pictures. A lot of people don’t get that experience, so I’m trying to soak it in and be grateful for the support of the South Dakota people.”

Birnbaum showed his respect for the folks in the Rushmore State when he waved and held up a heart in his final podium appearance as a high schooler.

He said he wanted to give the spectators a show, because at the end of the day, sports is entertainment.

“They want to see a show,” Birnbaum said. “They want to see why I’m considered the best South Dakota distance runner. I guess that pressure got to me, and I’m not complaining because I had a blast out there.”

Birnbaum’s goal this weekend was team-focused. He set out to score 40 points with a clean sweep of his four events. The senior achieved the goal with ease, winning the sprint medley on Thursday, the 3200 and 800 Friday and the 1600 on Saturday.

His performance bolstered the Raiders to a third-place finish in the boys team standings with 88 points.

“I really can't ask for anything else,” Birnbaum said. “I'm just super blessed to have this gift and I'm glad I'm able to perform day in and day out to help my team.”

He said he’ll always remember his time as a runner at Stevens and will continue to cherish moments with his teammates and coaches, like distance coach Jesse Coy, that became lifelong friends.

“I’ll remember the fun more than I’ll remember the times,” Birnbaum said. “Mostly because the times on the track can be solo and it seems like it’s on you. But the times when there are people you love around you, are the most fond of those memories.”

Birnbaum returns to the track for his first national showcase of the postseason next Thursday at the Festival of Miles in St. Louis.