HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Simeon Birnbaum named back-to-back cross country Gatorade Player of the Year

Rapid City Stevens' Simeon Birnbaum competes in the Class AA state cross country championships at Broadland Creek National Golf Course on Oct. 22, 2022 in Huron.

 Matt Gade

Rapid City Stevens standout runner Simeon Birnbaum was named South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year for boys cross country on Monday.

Birnbaum, a 6-foot-1, 145-pound senior, dominated the Class AA state meet last October at Broadland Creek National Golf Course in Huron, winning the state championship by 54 seconds with a time of 15 minutes and 16.2 seconds, the best mark in the state.

His first-place effort led the Raiders to the team title, finished off an undefeated individual season and earned him an All-American selection. He went on to compete in the Nike Heartland Regional Championship in November at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls where he finished runner-up with a personal-best clocking of 14:39.20.

This marks the second straight year Birnbaum has been named Gatorade Player of the Year for cross country. He was also given the award for the track and field in June after winning four individual state titles and breaking the state record in the mile and 3200. He also became the 17th high school student ever to break the four-minute mile, doing so at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle where he placed first with a time of 3:59.51.

Birnbaum has committed to continue his athletic career at the University of Oregon this fall.

