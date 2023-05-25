Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In a high school race at the Drake Relays last month, Simeon Birnbaum told local media on site that he assumed the role of a villain in the historic Blue Oval.

The Rapid City Stevens senior played off the comment as tongue and cheek, because he edged out hometown hero Jackson Heidesch of Dowling Catholic by .4 seconds to claim the top spot at 4:02.36.

This week, Birbaum won’t be the villain as he caps a sensational high school career on the state’s biggest stage at the Class AA State Track & Field Meet in Sioux Falls.

“Everybody wanted (Jackson) to win and break four minutes, that’s when I felt like the villain,” Birnbaum said at last week’s Last Chance Meet in Rapid City. “I don’t feel like the villian, per se, at these (in-state) events, but it’s just kind of fun.”

Birnbaum will suit up for the 800-meter run, 1600, 3200 and spring medley relay this weekend to finish off an already stellar tenure in South Dakota.

The University of Oregon signee already owns state records in the 3200 (8:34.10), the 800 (1:50.12) and the 1600 (3:59.31).

At Howard Wood Field, he’s not shooting to break any more state records and doesn’t have anything else to prove. He just wants to put the Raiders in the best position possible to win their first boys State title since 2010.

“Simeon is a team player,” Stevens distance and cross country coach Jesse Coy said. “He wants to score 40 points in the state meet, which also means he has to run a lot of races. For him, the mindset is not to set records, but to focus on pace.”

Birnbaum also faces the unique challenge of trying to keep himself fresh for national showcases, despite competing in four events.

“My goal at State is to run as slow as possible and still win,” Birnbaum said. “My eyes are set on the postseason races.”

His first national test will be the Hoka Festival of Miles on June 1 in St. Louis.

Coy said Birnbaum’s foresight could pay off beyond the summer.

“He has a big race (next) Thursday against some of the best high school kids and a few races beyond in the high school season,” Coy said. “And possibly 10 years down the road he still needs to be competing at a high level.”

Birnbaum started his high school career at Rapid City Christian but transferred to Stevens prior to his sophomore year.

Sending his teammates off into the sunset would mean a lot to Birnbaum, and he credited them for being supportive of his journey to become one of the best distance runners in the country.

“We’ve been on a team with each other since my sophomore year,” he said. “I know them quite a bit and they like to make fun of me a lot and I make fun of them back. We have a great relationship.”

Coy said that it’s cool to see his distance guys hanging out after workouts and playing hacky sack in the parking lot. He also said it’s a cool experience for Birnbaum’s teammates to witness history day in and day out.

“It’s pretty cool for his teammates to be a part of this as well,” Coy said. “It’s a lot of history-making and these are stories they’re going to be able to tell down the road. Even the freshman and sophomores, especially the older guys, will say ‘yeah I ran with that guy and went on easy runs with him.’ That part of it is pretty cool.”

Birnbaum said he’s looking forward to his final high school races in the Rushmore State, but he’s amped up to compete this summer and get up to Eugene, Oregon in the fall.

“I’m actually pretty happy,” he said. “I’m ready to move on to the next step in my career.”

Coy said the excitement of watching Birnbaum reach new heights outweighs the sadness that accompanies the end of an era.

“I wouldn’t even say it’s bittersweet,” Coy said. “I’m excited to see what he does because I know how much he has left in him. I know his mindset and I’m really, really excited to follow him for the next few years through college and beyond.”