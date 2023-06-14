Simeon Birnbaum claimed the top spot in another national showcase with a record-breaking performance on Wednesday afternoon in Seattle.

The Rapid City Stevens graduate outpaced the competition with a meet record of 8 minutes, 34.10 seconds to win the high school boys two mile run at the Brooks PR Invitational at Renton Memorial Stadium.

The time bested the previous Brooks PR record by eight seconds and gave Birnbaum the second best all-time high school time in the event. It moved him past German Fernandez's mark of 8:34.4 set in 2008.

Birnbaum fended off a late push by his future Oregon University teammate Connor Burns of Ashland, Missouri who finished at 8:34.33.

The former Raiders standout returns to action in another showcase at 12:29 p.m. on Saturday.

Birnbaum will compete in the boys one mile at the Nike Outdoor Nationals on his future home track at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Brooks PR 2 Mile Results

1. Simeon Birnbaum (Rapid City, S.D.) -- 8:34.10

2. Connor Burns (Ashland, Mo.) -- 8:34.33

3. Rocky Hansen (Arden, N.C.) -- 8:35.22

4. Tyrone Gorze (Central Point, Ore.) -- 8:39.61

5. Daniel Simmons (American Fork, Utah) -- 8:41.10

6. Hunter Jones (Benzonia, Mich.) -- 8:43.71

7. Zack Munson (Bellingham, Wash.) -- 8:52.71

8. Noah Jenkins (Herriman, Utah) -- 8:54.00