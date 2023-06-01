Simeon Birnbaum made history once again on Thursday in St. Louis.
The recent Rapid City Stevens graduate put on a clinic at the HOKA Festival of Miles.
Birnbaum paced a group that featured four sub-four-minute mile times and ran a personal best and meet record 3 minutes, 57.53 seconds to win yet another national showcase and start the postseason on a high note.
The University of Oregon signee ran the fourth fastest mile in United States high school history at the meet.
Birnbaum recorded splits of 59.38, 59.99, 1:00.49 and 57.68 to secure a .7 second victory over Wake Forest signee Rocky Hansen of Arden, North Carolina.
Final Standings
1. Simeon Birnbaum, Stevens – 3:57.53
2. Rocky Hansen, Christ School (N.C.) – 3:58.23
3. Tinoda Matsatsa, St. Andrews Episcopal (Md.) – 3:58.70
4. Jackson Heidesch, Dowling Catholic (Iowa) – 3:59.08
5. Tayson Echohawk, Orem (Utah) – 4:01.07
6. Clay Shively, Wichita Trinity (Kan.) – 4:01.47
7. Connor Burns, Southern Boone County (Mo.) – 4:03
8. Brian Dicola, Hatboro Horsham (Penn.) – 4:04.14