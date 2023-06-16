Simeon Birnbaum continued to dominate in postseason showcases with an impressive showing at Nike Outdoor Nationals on Friday.

The Rapid City Stevens graduate competed in the men's professional 1500 meter run at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. and placed his name in the record books once again.

Birnbaum ran a 3:37.93 to place third in the race, as the only pre-college runner in the field. It made him the sixth-fastest runner in U.S. history under 20 years old in the 1500 and gave him a new personal best in the event.

The time also moved him up to second all-time on the U.S. high school 1500 list

Matt Wisner from the Oregon Track Club claimed the top spot at 3:36.87 and Conner Mantz from Nike finished second at 3:37.92, one-hundredth of a second better than Birnbaum.

The Stevens alum and Oregon University signee will compete again in the boys one mile at 12:29 p.m. Sunday as the Nike Outdoor Nationals continue at Birnbaum's future home in Eugene.