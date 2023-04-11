Rapid City Stevens senior Simeon Birnbaum added yet another milestone to his impressive and historical high school career over the weekend.

The reigning South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year in both track and field and cross country finished the 3200-meter run in a time of 8 minutes, 34.10 seconds on Saturday at the Arcadia Invitational in Los Angeles County, California.

He won the event by .4 seconds over Daniel Simmons of American Fork, Utah, setting a new meet record and breaking his own South Dakota state record by more than 22 seconds. Birnbaum last set the mark May 7, 2022 at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls when he earned a time of 8:55.22, and went on to the win the Class AA state championship in the event three weeks later.

Birnbaum, who in February signed his National Letter of Intent to run for track and field powerhouse Oregon next year, opened his senior campaign with first-place finishes in the 800 and 1600, events he also won at the state meet last year, in the West River AA Preview on March 24 at Sioux Park.

In addition to his performance in Arcadia, he also placed third in the 3,000 with a time of 8:06.16.